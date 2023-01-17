ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?

Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]

Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
Megan Moroney Gets Special Opry Invitation From Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter [Watch]

Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.
60 Years Ago: ‘The Ballad of Jed Clampett’ Hits No. 1

On Jan. 19, 1963, 60 years ago today, "The Ballad of Jed Clampett" hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Known to most as an adaptation of the The Beverly Hillbillies theme, the tune highlights the inimitable bluegrass stylings of country legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. (Guitarist Flatt also sang the single version, although the TV theme features vocalist Jerry Scoggins.)
Matt Hillyer Rises From the Ashes With Rollicking New Single ‘Holdin’ Fast’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

When the world stopped, country music singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer knew he needed to get going. "When everything shut down during the pandemic, the one thing I did say to myself was, 'Man, if I don't come out on the other side with a whole bunch of songs, then I'm not a songwriter at all," Hillyer admits to The Boot from a recent tour stop in Colorado. "So, I wrote a lot."
