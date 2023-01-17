Read full article on original website
Related
40 Years Ago: Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ Becomes a Triumph of Resiliency
When “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” arrived on Jan. 21, 1983, Eurythmics were reeling from a few tumultuous years. The UK duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart had played together since the late '70s, first in a punk band called the Catch and later in a pop-leaning new wave group called the Tourists.
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
Last in Line Shares ‘Ghost Town’ Off Upcoming Album ‘Jericho’
Last in Line, the hard rock quartet featuring ex-Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, has released a new single titled "Ghost Town," the first offering from their upcoming album, Jericho. The 12-track LP comes out on March 31 and is available for preorder now. You can see the...
Top 10 David Crosby Songs
One of rock 'n' roll's most enigmatic figures, David Crosby first caught our attention as a member of the Byrds, arguably one of the greatest American bands ever. He stayed only a few short years before moving on to greener pastures with friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. Whether solo...
35 Years Ago: Robert Plant’s ‘Heaven Knows’ Embraces Both Past and Present
Robert Plant resisted most forms of reminiscence after the 1980 dissolution of Led Zeppelin. He simply wasn't interested in looking backward following the sudden death of John Bonham. "I knew that I could never replace Led Zeppelin in the eyes of the public," Plant told the Chicago Tribune in 1988, "And I knew, also, that I have got a lot to offer. So I figured that the best thing I could do was to distance myself as much as possible musically, and yet still keep the theme of constant change."
When Kiss’ Boss Asked Them to ‘Play Worse’ Onstage
Paul Stanley discussed the struggle Kiss faced with booking shows in their early years, as more and more bands refused to have them as an opening act. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained that the relatively unknown group used to take advantage of lax performance agreements to enhance their reputation, which worsened the situation and led to an unusual suggestion from their record label boss, Neil Bogart.
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’
Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...
Hear New Jethro Tull Song ‘Ginnungagap’ From ‘RokFlote’ Album
Ian Anderson has revealed details of Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, RokFlote, which will arrive on April 21. The band released the LP's lead track, “Ginnungagap,” from the follow-up to last year’s The Zealot Gene. You can hear the song below, along with a track listing for the album.
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at her memorial service. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The public service was held at Graceland, where various family and friends were in attendance, including Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis, and the film's director Baz Luhrmann.
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
David Crosby Was Prepping Tour Return: ‘He Hadn’t Lost His Fire’
David Crosby had been preparing to return to touring prior to his death. According to friends and collaborators, the rocker had been rehearsing with an eye towards hitting the road this summer. “David didn’t think he was gonna last for years, which he joked about all the time. But there...
Snake Sabo’s New-Singer Prank on Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan
Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo recalled that new singer Erik Gronwall fit in with the band’s sense of humor so well that he was the subject of a prank soon after meeting his new bandmates for the first time. Most of them gathered in New York...
Why Queen Was Never Happy With Their Debut Album
Brian May recalled the disagreements that meant Queen was “never happy” with their self-titled debut album. Released in 1973, the LP set them on course for success. But in a new interview with Total Guitar, May said their experience at London’s Trident Studios was a disappointing one.
Why Freddie Mercury Kept Buying Paintings in His Final Days
Tony King, a mainstay of the British rock industry during the ‘60s and ‘70s, recalled spending time with Freddie Mercury as the Queen singer was dying in 1991. King’s upcoming memoir, The Tastemaker, features his recollections of working with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John and many others. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he discussed how the AIDS epidemic of the ‘80s left him with “survivor’s guilt” as so many of his friends died.
40 Years Ago: Why Bryan Adams’ ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ Felt So Right
Bryan Adams chuckled about the good fortunes surrounding his latest album, Cuts Like a Knife, during a June 1983 phone conversation. He was happy about his first Top 10 hit in the U.S. – and first Top 20 in his native Canada – with the ballad "Straight From the Heart." But, as he told this reporter, it wasn't exactly the point.
David Crosby, Founding Member of the Byrds and CSN, Dead at 81
David Crosby, a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at age 81. A statement from Crosby's wife confirmed the news. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," read the statement. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."
How Kansas Triumphed Over Doubt to Deliver ‘Dust in the Wind’
When Kansas’ then-guitarist Kerry Livgren presented the rough version of “Dust in the Wind” to his bandmates, he was convinced they wouldn’t want to record it. The group was ready to take additional risks, however, following the surprise success of “Carry On Wayward Son” in 1976. That’s how they came to track “Dust in the Wind” for 1977’s Point of Know Return LP. They released it as a single in January 1978, then saw it become their only Top 10 hit.
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0