ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods

It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 19, 2023

It’s been a long time coming for consistent Niagara River fishing. It’s been nearly four weeks since the Blizzard of ’22 and lower river action was taking off for anglers, with a big trigger on Tuesday of this week. Some anglers jumped the gun and picked up a few fish over the weekend, but a few extra days can make a big difference. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that fishing is good now from both boat and shore. Take advantage of it. Trout – steelhead, brown trout, and lake trout – are spread throughout the river from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar off Fort Niagara. MagLips and egg sacs are the two top baits right now, but other lures and baits will also work, but just not as consistently. Captains Chris and Connor Cinelli of Grand Island took out Gary Laidman of South Wales and Dan Ettipio of Clarence on Tuesday and had a banner day on the water using pink and chartreuse egg sacs off three-way rigs. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reported green murky water on Monday, but conditions continue to improve. A few guys caught fish and when they did it was steelhead and lake trout. The sun should help trigger increased activity with a bit of warmth. Drabczyk says that Kwikfish or MagLips should be working well, fishing off three-way rigs. Some anglers have been using shiners with mixed success.
wwnytv.com

Snow, sleet & freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S

SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
FRANKFORT, NY
103.9 The Breeze

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Syracuse.com

See 5 Upstate NY winter carnivals worth bundling up for

Shake off the winter blues and embrace the season as only Upstate New Yorker can by having fun at winter carnivals all around the state. With activities like ice castles, fireworks, curling, human dogsled races and more, these festivals break up the monotony of gloomy and cold winter days. Here...
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

A mixed bag of wintry weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It could get a bit slick out there. Temperatures were rising toward the freezing point, so snow will change to sleet, freezing rain, a mix of snow and rain, then all rain as temperatures rise above freezing. We don’t expect a lot of icing, just...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Crews battle early morning fire at Cortland car dealership

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]

The big game hunting season has come and gone for another year. The weather here in New York State was not ideal for deer hunters. Although many took some pretty decent bucks, the heavy snowfall opening week and the up and down temperatures made it tricky for most deer hunters to be successful. But there are some who choose to hunt in other parts of the country and for one hunter from Western New York, it was well worth the trip.
FORESTVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
OSWEGO, NY
Lite 98.7

Grab the Pole for 6 Free Fishing Days in New York in 2023

June 24-25 September 23 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) November 11 (Veterans Day) You need a fishing license in New York if you are 16 years and older and fishing for:. Freshwater fish species by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups. Frog species by spearing, catching with the hands, or...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy