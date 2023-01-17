Read full article on original website
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
Icy Weather Brings Down Tree & Power Line in Central New York, Blocks Road
The latest round of winter weather is causing slippery road conditions along with several school delays and closings. The sleet and freezing rain are bringing down trees and power lines, causing spotted power outages. Both a tree and power line are blocked in the road in the Ilion Gorge. Crews...
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 19, 2023
It’s been a long time coming for consistent Niagara River fishing. It’s been nearly four weeks since the Blizzard of ’22 and lower river action was taking off for anglers, with a big trigger on Tuesday of this week. Some anglers jumped the gun and picked up a few fish over the weekend, but a few extra days can make a big difference. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that fishing is good now from both boat and shore. Take advantage of it. Trout – steelhead, brown trout, and lake trout – are spread throughout the river from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar off Fort Niagara. MagLips and egg sacs are the two top baits right now, but other lures and baits will also work, but just not as consistently. Captains Chris and Connor Cinelli of Grand Island took out Gary Laidman of South Wales and Dan Ettipio of Clarence on Tuesday and had a banner day on the water using pink and chartreuse egg sacs off three-way rigs. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reported green murky water on Monday, but conditions continue to improve. A few guys caught fish and when they did it was steelhead and lake trout. The sun should help trigger increased activity with a bit of warmth. Drabczyk says that Kwikfish or MagLips should be working well, fishing off three-way rigs. Some anglers have been using shiners with mixed success.
wwnytv.com
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
WKTV
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
See 5 Upstate NY winter carnivals worth bundling up for
Shake off the winter blues and embrace the season as only Upstate New Yorker can by having fun at winter carnivals all around the state. With activities like ice castles, fireworks, curling, human dogsled races and more, these festivals break up the monotony of gloomy and cold winter days. Here...
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
wwnytv.com
A mixed bag of wintry weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It could get a bit slick out there. Temperatures were rising toward the freezing point, so snow will change to sleet, freezing rain, a mix of snow and rain, then all rain as temperatures rise above freezing. We don’t expect a lot of icing, just...
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
localsyr.com
Crews battle early morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]
The big game hunting season has come and gone for another year. The weather here in New York State was not ideal for deer hunters. Although many took some pretty decent bucks, the heavy snowfall opening week and the up and down temperatures made it tricky for most deer hunters to be successful. But there are some who choose to hunt in other parts of the country and for one hunter from Western New York, it was well worth the trip.
Can You Legally Hunt From Your Front Porch in Dutchess County NY?
Are you a licensed hunter in the State of New York? Do you know when you can legally go hunting and for what, depending on the time of year? While you eagerly await the next hunting season, here is something that most hunters should also know, maybe you already do know it. What is it?
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Michael Snow murder trial pushed back from original start date January 23
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY- The murder trial for Michael Snow, the man accused of killing a college student last-year in St. Lawrence County, will be pushed back to another date. It was supposed to begin this coming Monday, January 23, according to the latest updates from WWNY-TV. Snow is charged with...
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light
A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
localsyr.com
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario
LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
Grab the Pole for 6 Free Fishing Days in New York in 2023
June 24-25 September 23 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) November 11 (Veterans Day) You need a fishing license in New York if you are 16 years and older and fishing for:. Freshwater fish species by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups. Frog species by spearing, catching with the hands, or...
