It’s been a long time coming for consistent Niagara River fishing. It’s been nearly four weeks since the Blizzard of ’22 and lower river action was taking off for anglers, with a big trigger on Tuesday of this week. Some anglers jumped the gun and picked up a few fish over the weekend, but a few extra days can make a big difference. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that fishing is good now from both boat and shore. Take advantage of it. Trout – steelhead, brown trout, and lake trout – are spread throughout the river from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar off Fort Niagara. MagLips and egg sacs are the two top baits right now, but other lures and baits will also work, but just not as consistently. Captains Chris and Connor Cinelli of Grand Island took out Gary Laidman of South Wales and Dan Ettipio of Clarence on Tuesday and had a banner day on the water using pink and chartreuse egg sacs off three-way rigs. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reported green murky water on Monday, but conditions continue to improve. A few guys caught fish and when they did it was steelhead and lake trout. The sun should help trigger increased activity with a bit of warmth. Drabczyk says that Kwikfish or MagLips should be working well, fishing off three-way rigs. Some anglers have been using shiners with mixed success.

1 DAY AGO