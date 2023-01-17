Read full article on original website
The ‘Honor Among Thieves’ Trailer Contains Both Dungeons and Dragons
At last a movie for nerds. They’ve been neglected by mainstream cinema for long!. I kid. And in fairness, for the very specific breed of nerd who loves Dungeons & Dragons, this is just the second film ever made, and the first in 22 years. It’s also the first made on a hefty budget with a big-name cast. Dubbed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page as part of a party of unlikely heroes who join together to stop an evil wizard from doing whatever it is that evil wizards do in Dungeons & Dragons.
‘Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is way darker than the trailers for the previous two Ant-Man movies. And it suggests times are about to get very tough for Scott Lang. (Times? Get it? Hah.) In fact, there are hints in this movie that Scott will die in this film.
Channing Tatum Asked For His ‘G.I. Joe’ to Be Killed Off
If you thought watching the live-action G.I. Joe movies wasn’t fun, just imagine being in them. Channing Tatum played Duke in the first two G.I. Joe films: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and the sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Well, technically he’s in both, but in Retaliation, Tatum’s Duke went from the lead character to a glorified cameo, with his action-figure-turned-action-hero summarily killed off in the movie’s first 15 minutes. That made room for Dwayne Johnson to assume the central role in the story as Roadblock.
Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer
One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.
Did Mark Ruffalo Reveal Another Big Marvel Spoiler?
A few months ago, Mark Ruffalo was asked on a Marvel red carpet about his expectations for Avengers: Secret Wars, the massive crossover sequel that will conclude Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the larger “Multiverse Saga.” Ruffalo promised the movie and the Marvel heroes will “go out with a big bang.”
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Adaptation of Beloved Book
Since its first publication in 1970, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret that everyone has read. But somewhat surprisingly, given its enduring popularity and ubiquitous title, it has never gotten a movie adaptation. That changes later this spring when Kelly Fremon Craig, the talented writer and director of The Edge of Seventeen releases her film version. (Supposedly Blume was extremely hesitant to ever let anyone make a movie version until she met Craig and producer James L. Brooks.)
Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 3’ Is Already in the Works
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an enormous gamble. Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the Black Panther team had some serious work cut out for them. They had to scramble to rewrite a plot that was intended for Boseman, and to come up with something that was both respectful to Boseman's legacy, and kept the action in Wakanda moving forward.
Hugh Jackman Has Six Months to Get in Wolverine Shape for ‘Deadpool 3’
For about one more week, Hugh Jackman will be playing the title role in The Music Man on Broadway. Then he’s got to slip back into the adamantium claws of Wolverine for the tenth time to play Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. But that’s a process that takes a lot of time.
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Enough Money To Ensure More Sequels
James Cameron has an ambitious plan for the Avatar franchise, in part because James Cameron only has ambitious plans for everything and anything in his life. When he agreed to make more of these movies, it was never just to make one sequel, it was for an entire series of sequels. And as he planned, the number of sequels kept expanding. Last we heard, he had firm designs on making four Avatar sequels — but has already said he has ideas for at least two more films after that, movies that he probably wouldn’t even be physically capable of making himself just because of how long these things take to make and his own age. (Cameron turns 69 later this year.)
‘Avatar’ Set to Dethrone ‘Top Gun’ As the Biggest Film of 2022
James Cameron, that old cinematic maverick, is king of the movie world yet again. After Tuesday’s box office grosses, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed more than $1 billion overseas, making it the only 2022 release to accomplish that feat. And that number doesn’t include its grosses in the U.S., where it has already made over $450 million dollars. All told, the movie is hours away from crossing $1.5 billion worldwide — putting it ever so slightly ahead of 2022’s previous box-office champion, Top Gun: Maverick.
What Is ‘Skinamarink’ About?
We’re only in January, but 2023 is already shaping up to be another big year for horror movies, from killer doll box office smash M3GAN to lo-fi chiller Skinamarink. Critics and horror fans alike can't stop talking about the latter — a very mysterious, low-budget indie horror film that has left many unsettled audiences questioning what they’ve just watched.
Joker Gets Pregnant in New Comic, Sparks Outrage
A comic arc in which the Joker gets "pregnant" has sparked outraged reactions from conservative media and some fans online. In a new DC Comics release featuring the Joker, the infamous villain is depicted as being pregnant after he's hit with a magical spell by superhero Zatanna. The bizarre spell...
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon’s New Netflix Rom-Com
Sometimes I look at what Netflix is producing and I think “Who would want to see this, especially at home on streaming?” But this I get. A romantic comedy starring two of the genre’s more popular actors — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — in a film by the writer of 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. This is a no-brainer. People are going to watch this on Netflix.
Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globes For ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s awards campaign is off to a very good start. The original Black Panther was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture, but won none of the prizes. This year, Wakanda Forever is nominated for only two awards, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song — but it already won one. Angela Bassett took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress, playing the late T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda, the queen of Wakanda.
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer
Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip
That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
‘The Mandalorian’: All the Easter Eggs in the Season 3 Trailer
The Mandalorian Season 3 promises not only to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but to also tie the show in to other aspects of the wider Star Wars universe. There are plot threads here that connect back to earlier Star Wars movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ To End With Eighth Season
You won’t have to Fear the Walking Dead too much longer. AMC announced today that the first along longest-running spinoff The Walking Dead will come to a conclusion with its upcoming eighth season. Season 8 will run for two batches of six episodes. Here’s how they describe the final...
