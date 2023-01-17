Polis looks to future in State of the State speech
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gov. Jared Polis delivered the State of the State address at the Capitol Tuesday morning.
After being elected for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Polis delivered a speech and laid out his priorities for his new term.
One of the main issues Polis plans to tackle is making life less expensive for Coloradans. Colorado’s decadelong rocket to the top of U.S. housing prices has landed it second only to the Golden State in unaffordability .Read Gov. Polis’ full speech here >
According to the Data Desk , Colorado is tied for the sixth-highest share of renters paying more than 35% of their income on rent. It is tied with Mississippi and New Jersey, with 43% of renters officially cost-burdened.
Polis discussed legislation that will increase affordable housing so that people can comfortably live where they work.
Other topics Polis addressed:
- Wanting to make Colorado 100% renewable energy powered by 2040
- Manage water scarcity
- Reduce crime and prevent it from happening in the future
- Save Coloradans money when it comes to inflation
You can watch the full State of the State address on FOX31 NOW.
