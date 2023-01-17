ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Doctor Pretend Play Kids Printables

Let’s open up a doctor’s office with these fun Doctor Pretend Play printables! Kids of all ages like toddlers, preschoolers, and kindergarten kids will love pretending to be a doctor with these free pretend doctor printables. These doctor printables are perfect for at home or in the classroom.
BGR.com

Netflix co-CEO: ‘We have never canceled a successful show’

Netflix executives like co-CEO Ted Sarandos have probably seen it by now. You kind of can’t miss it, as it’s standing directly across the street from the streaming giant’s corporate office in Los Angeles — a “Save Warrior Nun” billboard that fans of the show chipped in to buy, in response to Netflix unceremoniously canceling the show in recent weeks. It was a cancellation that came, by the way, despite the show enjoying (by one estimate) some of Netflix’s best audience scores in history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Camp Fire Food: Fruit & Smore Cones

These fruit smore cones are super good and perfect for camping, summer, or just because. Your whole family will love these s’more cones. It’s an easy and more mess free way to enjoy s’mores. Plus it has fruit…makes it kind of healthy right? No? Well, I tried, these smore cones are still delicious and will quickly be a family favorite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy