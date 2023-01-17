Read full article on original website
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
WMDT.com
BayHealth expands offerings with new primary care facility in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – “We’re really trying to offer things that Sussex hasn’t necessarily had before and make it accessible and easy to reach,” Dr. Siegleman said. Wednesday marked the beginning of a new chapter for BayHealth, as the healthcare system held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new primary care facility in Harrington. “If someone has diabetes, heart failure, a bad leg, or even back pain, usually the first person they’re going to see is their primary care physician,” BayHealth Senior VP/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegleman said.
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
Buying Bug Free
If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
Cape Gazette
Joseph Frederick Rose, man of faith
Joseph Frederick Rose, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Brown) Rose. After graduating from college, Joeseph’s path led him to a 30-year career in Media,...
WBOC
Remembering a Laurel Icon
LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Pugh's...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Cape Gazette
Contingency Contracts
Buyers walk into your home in your area and fall in love with it. There is one problem - they will have to sell their home before they can buy yours. Their offer contains a contingency clause which makes the purchase dependent upon selling their present home. Should you accept such an offer?
Cape Gazette
Isaac John Collins Jr., Sun Oil retiree
Isaac John Collins Jr., 84, also known to many as Ike and Johnny, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the home where he was born. He graduated from Millsboro High School in 1956 and went to work for Sun Oil Co. on...
Cape Gazette
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Union School once stood on Savannah Road
If still in existence today, the Lewes Union School would stand on Savannah Road about where Beebe Healthcare’s eastern entrance is located. The school was constructed in 1875 and opened in 1876 following the New School Law of 1875 Act, which allowed a fixed tax to be levied in each school district. It paved the way for several one-room schools to be consolidated into a single public school. Since it was the 19th century, the school only allowed white children. According to Volume XII of the Journal of the Lewes Historical Society, Eliza R. Marshall deeded the school board one acre of land for $700 in August 1875; the school was built for $8,000. The seven-room school was built to accommodate 300 students; enrollment was 226 pupils on opening day.
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Jan. 20
Senior Ryan Baker has worked hard to make himself into one of Delaware’s finest distance runners, and at the Virginia Showcase Jan. 14, he rose to the occasion to become the best indoor two-miler in Cape Henlopen High School history, breaking the record held by the legendary Lance White since 1978. Ryan ran the 16-lap race in 9:25.06 to beat Lance’s 9:29 two-mile time. The 3,200-meter conversion puts Ryan at 9:21.78 for the school’s indoor record. Lance’s conversion would have been 9:26.32. The meet was held on a fast, banked 200-meter oval. Ryan was a first-team all-state selection in cross country last fall and is looking forward to taking a shot at the indoor 1,600-meter record of 4:26.06, which is also held by Lance White. Ryan will be attending Lehigh University, majoring in engineering.
Cape Gazette
What is "H.O."?
You can probably guess - H.O. means "home odors". Be careful of odors in your home. If your family room smells stuffy and stale, or if your cat or dog has left a distinctive odor in the hallway, take action by eliminating the source of the odor rather than merely treating the effects. Smells have a powerful effect on the way people react to a house, and no amount of room freshener or vanilla on the light bulbs can mask a serious odor problem. In fact, such remedies may draw attention to the problem. We have seen homes with an odor problem languish unsold on the market for months or sell for significantly less than comparable homes in the neighborhood.
Cape Gazette
Charles Pritchard, proud veteran
Charles “Buddy” Pritchard, 79, of Lewes, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Charles was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Wilmington. He grew up in Old New Castle and attended St. Peter’s and Salesianum schools. He enlisted in the military and...
Cape Gazette
Understanding The Contract
When you are selling a home, the most important part of the transaction occurs after you have found a buyer. If your property is being marketed professionally, the real estate agent will put together the purchase offer and present it to you. Each local Board of Realtors has standard contract...
Cape Gazette
TKo Hospitality spreads cheer for local families
Three hotels managed by TKo Hospitality, including The Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, The Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach and Surf Club Oceanfront Hotel, Dewey Beach, rallied their employees to give back this holiday season. The hotels partnered with the Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club to adopt five deserving families and...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
