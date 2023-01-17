Meritus Signature Homes, located in Anderson, is honored to work with the Pelzer Heritage Commission on the Pelzer Veterans Memorial. We will be designing and handling all facets of the memorial’s construction. The memorial design includes a section to honor all Veterans and a Ring of Honor out front in a circle to observe those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This will be at Murray St. at the lower mill. This will be pending the approval of the Pelzer Town Planning Committee on Feb. 15.

PELZER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO