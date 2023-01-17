Read full article on original website
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Jan. 20
Senior Ryan Baker has worked hard to make himself into one of Delaware’s finest distance runners, and at the Virginia Showcase Jan. 14, he rose to the occasion to become the best indoor two-miler in Cape Henlopen High School history, breaking the record held by the legendary Lance White since 1978. Ryan ran the 16-lap race in 9:25.06 to beat Lance’s 9:29 two-mile time. The 3,200-meter conversion puts Ryan at 9:21.78 for the school’s indoor record. Lance’s conversion would have been 9:26.32. The meet was held on a fast, banked 200-meter oval. Ryan was a first-team all-state selection in cross country last fall and is looking forward to taking a shot at the indoor 1,600-meter record of 4:26.06, which is also held by Lance White. Ryan will be attending Lehigh University, majoring in engineering.
WBOC
Overwhelming Support From Laurel Community and Beyond for Family of Late Jamin Pugh
LAUREL, Del. -- The phrase, #PrayersForThePughs, has quickly gained popularity in the Laurel community - and for good reason - after the passing of legendary wrestler, Jamin Pugh. It's a slogan that represents the community's overwhelming love and support for the Pugh family. Jamin Pugh, known in the wrestling ring...
Cape Gazette
Cape boys fall to CR on the road
The Cape boys’ basketball team dropped its second straight game Jan. 17, falling 69-61 to the Riders of Caesar Rodney. The Vikings (7-4) fell behind 21-16 after one quarter and 36-28 at the half. The squads matched scores in the third and fourth quarters, as the Riders (4-8) eked out an eight-point home win.
Cape Gazette
Elks Lodge 2540 holds Hoop Shoot
Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 held its annual basketball Hoop Shoot Jan. 15 at the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach. The event was for children ages 8 through 13. Prizes were provided to each participant, with winners advancing to district, state and regional competitions. The 8-9-year-old girls’ group was...
Polytech remains unbeaten Henlopen Conference
The Polytech Panthers took a two game lead in the Henlopen North with a hard fought 55-52 win at Dover High Tuesday. Coach John Pierce told 302 Sports that he talked to his players at halftime regarding the pressure of the hostile environment. “It was a little sketchy in the beginning, but they finally worked their way through it”. Pierce ... Read More
WBOC
Remembering a Laurel Icon
LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Pugh's...
Smyrna to spend $450,000 in COVID funds to light turf field
A Smyrna School District’s board decision to use the district’s $450,000 in pandemic relief and more to install lighting at its middle school’s turf field didn’t pass without debate. The proposal touched off a flurry of comments about whether that is the best use of the one-time federal money. The district has $80 million in deferred maintenance, according to Roger ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Nicholas R. Brown, proud veteran
Nicholas R. Brown, 77, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born April 18, 1945, in Dover, son of the late Charles Cahall and Mary (Salmons) Brown. A native Delawarean, after high school, Nicholas attended Dickenson College in Carlisle, Pa., graduating in 1967. He...
Bayhealth honors Dr. Lobo with new primary care building
Bayhealth honored Dr. Vincent Lobo, a physician who recently retired after 57 years in practice, with a. ribbon cutting of their new primary care facility located at 16681 South Dupont Highway in Harrington. The new facility will offer both primary care and outpatient services. Terry Murphy, President and CEO of Bayhealth, began by asking if those in attendance had ever ... Read More
starpublications.online
Laurel High student completes culinary arts, restaurant management program; opens restaurant in Seaford
Daniel Casas was 21 when he and his family opened his restaurant a week ago, on Saturday, Jan. 7. La Casita, a charming Mexican restaurant at 1005 Norman Eskridge Hwy. in Seaford, is the culmination of his dream and a lot of hard work. Daniel said he was six years...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Union School once stood on Savannah Road
If still in existence today, the Lewes Union School would stand on Savannah Road about where Beebe Healthcare’s eastern entrance is located. The school was constructed in 1875 and opened in 1876 following the New School Law of 1875 Act, which allowed a fixed tax to be levied in each school district. It paved the way for several one-room schools to be consolidated into a single public school. Since it was the 19th century, the school only allowed white children. According to Volume XII of the Journal of the Lewes Historical Society, Eliza R. Marshall deeded the school board one acre of land for $700 in August 1875; the school was built for $8,000. The seven-room school was built to accommodate 300 students; enrollment was 226 pupils on opening day.
Cape Gazette
Charles Pritchard, proud veteran
Charles “Buddy” Pritchard, 79, of Lewes, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Charles was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Wilmington. He grew up in Old New Castle and attended St. Peter’s and Salesianum schools. He enlisted in the military and...
Cape Gazette
Isaac John Collins Jr., Sun Oil retiree
Isaac John Collins Jr., 84, also known to many as Ike and Johnny, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the home where he was born. He graduated from Millsboro High School in 1956 and went to work for Sun Oil Co. on...
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
Gordon V. Naar, proud veteran
Gordon V. Naar, 94, of Millville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Amityville, N.Y., son of the late David and Bernardine Naar. Gordon was a graduate of Massapequa High School and the Art Career School in New York City. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-49. He enjoyed an illustrious career as a commercial artist for various advertising firms in New York City, and met his future wife while employed by ABC in Manhattan. Gordon had many interests and hobbies. His creativity showed through his talented woodcarvings and beautifully sculpted marble pieces, and his green thumb was evidenced by his meticulously maintained gardens. Gordon was also a faithful and active member of Community Lutheran Church in Frankford. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Gordon was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.
Cape Gazette
Signed, Sealed and Delivered
Most people assume that when a real estate deed is signed, it is effective. However, there is one more essential part of the process. Even if a deed is properly executed, it is not effective until it has been delivered to and accepted by the buyer. This can sometimes create bizarre results. Here is an example.
Cape Gazette
Buying Bug Free
If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
Cape Gazette
Joseph Frederick Rose, man of faith
Joseph Frederick Rose, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Brown) Rose. After graduating from college, Joeseph’s path led him to a 30-year career in Media,...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
