Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
thesuntimesnews.com
Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community
Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
thesuntimesnews.com
A new jewelry shop is being planned for downtown Dexter
Downtown Dexter is getting a new jewelry shop in the building that used to be part of Hotel Hickman BBQ. The Sun Times News (STN) asked Michelle Aniol, Community Development Manager for the City of Dexter, about this new business. Aniol said there is a new jewelry store that will...
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter High School Varsity Dance has Strong Showing Leading into Nationals
The Dexter High School Varsity Dance team finished strong in Sterling Heights Saturday, its final competition, before traveling to Florida for the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals. In Saturday’s UDA Regional competition at Stevenson High School, Dexter Varsity Dancers pit their skills against a host of solid teams from Southview,...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea City Manager Atkinson is Looking Forward to a Great 2023
Chelsea City Manager Roy Atkinson took time to talk with the Sun Times News about what is in the works for 2023. Continue Building Local and Regional Relationships. Initially, it may not sound very exciting, but Atkinson believes communication and relationships are foundational to everything else, whether residents, groups, or municipalities. Right off the bat, he lists a new city website in the works and a future upgrade in council meeting technology as examples of “finding new ways to communicate with residents and improving our current methods.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Adoption of Municipal Penalty, Civil Infraction, and Appearance Tickets Ordinance
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL PENALTY, CIVIL INFRACTION AND APPEARANCE TICKETS ORDINANCE. At a regular meeting of the Township Board of Webster Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan, held at the Webster Township Hall on January 17, 2023 at 7 p.m., Township Board Member Harms moved to adopt the following ordinance, which motion was seconded by Township Board Member Vrsek.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
news8000.com
ALERT: Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night & Thursday -Bill Graul
WHAT I’M TRACKING: A storm system currently over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico… will hook its way east/northeast towards Chicago and Detroit over the next 24-36 hours. This is a favorable storm track for accumulating snow to fall across our area. A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
Comments / 0