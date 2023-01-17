ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community

Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

A new jewelry shop is being planned for downtown Dexter

Downtown Dexter is getting a new jewelry shop in the building that used to be part of Hotel Hickman BBQ. The Sun Times News (STN) asked Michelle Aniol, Community Development Manager for the City of Dexter, about this new business. Aniol said there is a new jewelry store that will...
DEXTER, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter High School Varsity Dance has Strong Showing Leading into Nationals

The Dexter High School Varsity Dance team finished strong in Sterling Heights Saturday, its final competition, before traveling to Florida for the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals. In Saturday’s UDA Regional competition at Stevenson High School, Dexter Varsity Dancers pit their skills against a host of solid teams from Southview,...
DEXTER, MI
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea City Manager Atkinson is Looking Forward to a Great 2023

Chelsea City Manager Roy Atkinson took time to talk with the Sun Times News about what is in the works for 2023. Continue Building Local and Regional Relationships. Initially, it may not sound very exciting, but Atkinson believes communication and relationships are foundational to everything else, whether residents, groups, or municipalities. Right off the bat, he lists a new city website in the works and a future upgrade in council meeting technology as examples of “finding new ways to communicate with residents and improving our current methods.”
CHELSEA, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Webster Twp: Adoption of Municipal Penalty, Civil Infraction, and Appearance Tickets Ordinance

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL PENALTY, CIVIL INFRACTION AND APPEARANCE TICKETS ORDINANCE. At a regular meeting of the Township Board of Webster Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan, held at the Webster Township Hall on January 17, 2023 at 7 p.m., Township Board Member Harms moved to adopt the following ordinance, which motion was seconded by Township Board Member Vrsek.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
news8000.com

ALERT: Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night & Thursday -Bill Graul

WHAT I’M TRACKING: A storm system currently over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico… will hook its way east/northeast towards Chicago and Detroit over the next 24-36 hours. This is a favorable storm track for accumulating snow to fall across our area. A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday.
LA CROSSE, WI

