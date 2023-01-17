Chelsea City Manager Roy Atkinson took time to talk with the Sun Times News about what is in the works for 2023. Continue Building Local and Regional Relationships. Initially, it may not sound very exciting, but Atkinson believes communication and relationships are foundational to everything else, whether residents, groups, or municipalities. Right off the bat, he lists a new city website in the works and a future upgrade in council meeting technology as examples of “finding new ways to communicate with residents and improving our current methods.”

CHELSEA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO