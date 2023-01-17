Read full article on original website
Alleged Dollar General burglary under investigation in Rains County
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a suspected Sunday morning burglary from a Dollar General store in Emory. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the following photos: Officials said that if you recognize the person in the photos you can call them […]
KLTV
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
KLTV
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
KLTV
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas. everal East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state’s aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
KLTV
Former Smith County constable files appeal
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County
Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
KLTV
Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Street for a reported structure fire late Thursday evening. Battalion Chief Randall Jeans arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant. According to authorities, containing the fire took over four hours.
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
KLTV
1 injured after car crashes into tree in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night. The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a call about the wreck. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The name and condition of the person have not yet been released.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for terroristic threat after alleged bomb threat toward Sulphur Springs ISD
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a bomb threat investigation at Sulphur Springs ISD. According to the Sulphur springs Police Department Facebook, officers began investigating the origin of the threat after it was made toward Sulphur Springs Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The threat caused the campus to be evacuated and the students were released early.
KLTV
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken a barricaded person into custody. At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school
UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
KLTV
Bullard post office resumes normal operations after crash incident
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard residents can resume using the post office for both retail and P.O. box use. On Thursday, a vehicle crashed into the front of the building, going through an exterior wall and causing damage inside. No post office employees were injured and the driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics.
