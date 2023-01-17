ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Arrest made in bomb threat case

A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County

New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas. everal East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state's aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Former Smith County constable files appeal

Historic Palestine church on 'Texas most endangered places' list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
PALESTINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County

Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Street for a reported structure fire late Thursday evening. Battalion Chief Randall Jeans arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant. According to authorities, containing the fire took over four hours.
MARSHALL, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 injured after car crashes into tree in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night. The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a call about the wreck. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The name and condition of the person have not yet been released.
GRAND SALINE, TX
CBS19

UPDATE: Woman arrested for terroristic threat after alleged bomb threat toward Sulphur Springs ISD

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a bomb threat investigation at Sulphur Springs ISD. According to the Sulphur springs Police Department Facebook, officers began investigating the origin of the threat after it was made toward Sulphur Springs Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The threat caused the campus to be evacuated and the students were released early.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken a barricaded person into custody. At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school

UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Shot In Diana

A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
DIANA, TX
KLTV

Bullard post office resumes normal operations after crash incident

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard residents can resume using the post office for both retail and P.O. box use. On Thursday, a vehicle crashed into the front of the building, going through an exterior wall and causing damage inside. No post office employees were injured and the driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics.
BULLARD, TX

