Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Moving

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX shares are trading lower by 13.46% to $18.00 Monday morning after Teva Pharmaceuticals stated it plans to sell a generic version of Catalyst's FIRDAPSE in the United States. What Happened?. In the Notice Letter, Teva states that it intends to market a generic version of FIRDAPSE®...
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Coinbase Global And More

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Why Verb Technology Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Verb Technology Company Inc VERB shares are up more than 100% Monday after the company announced its board of directors has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock, among other suspected trading violations. What To Know: Verb shares are down approximately 80% over the...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Volkswagen Keeps IPO Option Open For Charging, Energy Business: Report

Volkswagen AG's VWAGY energy and charging division is reportedly exploring a possible listing. The energy and charging business division, like its battery business PowerCo, is preparing for a listing as part of a training schedule by the CEO Oliver Blume, Reuters reported. The plan was to secure the long-term structure...
'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry

There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value. Ackman also made money betting on the rebound from COVID-19. Anticipating runaway inflation after lockdowns eased, Ackman purchased options on Treasury bonds that would rise if the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. That wager earned his fund a $1.25 billion profit. These trades put Ackman among the greatest investors in history. Some of his other victories include investments in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of March 7, 2023 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action against Enovix Corporation Investors and Urges Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") ENVX f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The action charges Enovix with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Enovix's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Enovix's investors have suffered significant losses.
