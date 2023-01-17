Read full article on original website
Retail Investors Are Investing Billions To Disrupt the Venture Capital Market, and It's Working
Disruption has been pretty commonplace lately. The internet age has changed nearly everything in a few decades. Shopify Inc. SHOP disrupted and democratized owning a business. Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD democratized investing in stocks and crypto. Tesla Inc. TSLA democratized electric vehicle ownership. One thing most of these companies had...
Ritche Bros. Secures $500M Strategic Investment From Starboard; Raises Cash Payout In IAA Proposal
Ritche Bros. Auctioneers Inc RBA has changed the terms of its acquisition proposal of IAA Inc IAA, increasing the cash consideration to IAA shareholders. Under the terms of the amended agreement, IAA shareholders will receive $12.80 per share in cash and 0.5252 common shares of Ritchie Bros. for each share of IAA common stock they own.
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Moving
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX shares are trading lower by 13.46% to $18.00 Monday morning after Teva Pharmaceuticals stated it plans to sell a generic version of Catalyst's FIRDAPSE in the United States. What Happened?. In the Notice Letter, Teva states that it intends to market a generic version of FIRDAPSE®...
Feds Seize Nearly $700M From FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Including His Robinhood Shares
According to a court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in assets from former FTX FTT/USD CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in January, mainly in the form of Robinhood stock. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has provided a complete list of seized assets, including cash held at various banks...
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Coinbase Global And More
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Why Verb Technology Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today
Verb Technology Company Inc VERB shares are up more than 100% Monday after the company announced its board of directors has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock, among other suspected trading violations. What To Know: Verb shares are down approximately 80% over the...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Newell Brands Unveils 'Project Phoenix' Savings Initiative; Cuts 13% Of Office Positions & Consolidates Segments
Newell Brands Inc NWL has launched a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, resulting in the elimination of approximately 13% of office positions. The company will begin reducing headcount in 1Q23, with most of these actions completed by the end of 2023. In connection with the restructuring, the company expects...
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Goldman Sachs To Reduce Asset Management Investments After Dismal Q4 Earnings
The Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS asset management arm plans to significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank's earnings. The unit seeks to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some of those funds on its balance sheet...
Volkswagen Keeps IPO Option Open For Charging, Energy Business: Report
Volkswagen AG's VWAGY energy and charging division is reportedly exploring a possible listing. The energy and charging business division, like its battery business PowerCo, is preparing for a listing as part of a training schedule by the CEO Oliver Blume, Reuters reported. The plan was to secure the long-term structure...
US Stocks Seem To Flatline As Traders Digest Friday's Gains: Key Earnings To Dominate Sentiments This Week
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may start the week on a nervous note as fourth-quarter reporting season begins in earnest. Tech, railroad operators, payment processors, defense contractors and airlines are among the companies lined up to release their quarterly earnings scorecard this week. With the Fed entering...
'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry
There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value. Ackman also made money betting on the rebound from COVID-19. Anticipating runaway inflation after lockdowns eased, Ackman purchased options on Treasury bonds that would rise if the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. That wager earned his fund a $1.25 billion profit. These trades put Ackman among the greatest investors in history. Some of his other victories include investments in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Your Financial Fortune Predictions For Chinese New Year 2023: The Year Of The Rabbit
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the start of Lunar New Year celebrations in China and Vietnam. For the two respective countries, China will enter the year of the water rabbit, while Vietnam will celebrate the year of the cat. Chinese New Year celebrations kick off on Sunday and will take...
Could Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Be 'Right Long-Term Bet' For Argentina, Brazil's Common Currency? Cryptoverse Weighs In
As Brazil and Argentina take the first steps towards creating a common currency, Coinbase COIN CEO Brian Armstrong suggests the two nations should consider moving to Bitcoin BTC/USD instead. He believes this could be the “right long-term bet” for their currency. What Happened: Brazil and Argentina are taking...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of March 7, 2023 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action against Enovix Corporation Investors and Urges Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm
Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") ENVX f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The action charges Enovix with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Enovix's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Enovix's investors have suffered significant losses.
