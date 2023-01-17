ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

'We are there now': In North Greene victory, Cosby proves it has figured how to win

By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278Fu2_0kHYVeCl00

GREENEVILLE — When asked what has made the biggest difference for his Cosby boys basketball team, Brian Stewart can pinpoint one two-week period in particular.

The Eagles had struggled before Christmas, trying to find their footing without Hayden Green.

But, thanks to a gap in scheduling, they had plenty of time to learn what worked before taking the floor for another game.

“We had a good 10 or 12 practices before we played after Christmas,” Stewart said Monday night. “What can you say except that that was the Lord looking out for us, giving us an opportunity to get right again together, before we had to play again?

“It has been huge. When we look back on this season, people will look back at those 10 or 12 practices and say, ‘That’s when we became a team.’ And that is exactly what happened.”

Monday night was just the latest example of that gelling, as Cosby clinched its fourth straight victory with a 66-61 win over North Greene — a team that beat the Eagles by 26 in early December.

Jayston Fine led the way with 22 points, while Shaydan O’Dell notched 13 and Cyler Davis had 10.

Fine and O’Dell, in particular, worked in tandem throughout the second half — especially when Cosby needed it most.

In their best moment of chemistry on Monday, O’Dell fired a corner pass to Fine. Before Fine let the shot go, O’Dell yelled five words: “Hit that thing, big dog!”

Fine did and flashed the 3-point signal after the triple.

Later, he knocked down a turnaround jumper and drew a foul, bringing the Eagles within one at the free-throw line.

On the ensuing defensive possession, a Coggins steal sent the ball to Fine, who forwarded a pass to Davis for a breakaway layup.

Finally, O’Dell snagged an errant Husky pass and raced for a wide-open layup that sent the Eagles’ bench into a roar.

“Both of them really want the ball when it matters,” said Stewart of Fine and O’Dell. “Not shying away from the moment, not questioning what we are trying to do. Just making plays, being willing to share the moment with each other and with others.”

Cosby kept similar confidence on the floor, as Coggins and Davis each nailed a crucial pair from the charity stripe to cap a 10-2 run and clinch the win.

Following the victory, Stewart was quick to point out the meaning of that two-week period after Christmas.

But he also brought receipts, dismissing any disparaging thoughts he has heard about his team.

“The knock on this team for the longest time has been that they don’t know how to win,” he summarized Monday night. “That they don’t know how to finish games, that they don’t know how to claw back, that they don’t have fight or grit. You name it, it’s been said about this bunch.

“But I think that in the last four games, especially the last two games, they have shown that that is incorrect. That they do know how to win, how to get it done. Now it has taken us some time, but I would us rather be where we are right now, having gone through everything we’ve gone through, then to have been frontrunners all season. We have had to work.”

“For us, it has been figuring out how to win,” he added. “And we’re there now.”

