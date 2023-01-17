Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
BBC
NHS Wales: Open letter warns new contracts will force dentists out
The British Dental Association has sent an open letter to the Welsh government warning new contracts will force practices from the NHS. It was penned following Eluned Morgan's claims an extra £2m a year would help secure 112,000 appointments for new patients this year. The letter, addressed to chief...
Comments / 0