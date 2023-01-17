ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Elon Musk Says Twitter's Subscription Program Will Get an Ad-Free Tier

Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter has embraced the idea of a paid subscription program, the ubiquitous Twitter Blue. Now, Musk seems to be entertaining the idea of another type of paid tier that would, one assumes, be to Twitter Blue what Twitter Blue is to standard Twitter. In a new article at The Verge, Emma Roth has more details on Musk’s announcement, which came — where else? — on his Twitter account.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Walmart starts e-commerce site to target small businesses, taking on Amazon

Walmart, which became the world's largest retailer by serving everyday shoppers, is now targeting a larger share of business customers with a website aimed at small and midsize companies. The initiative, called Walmart Business, is designed to offer a one-stop shop for office supplies, furniture, food and electronics, Ashley Hubka,...
Wayfair's Flash Friday Sale is brimming with deals on indoor and outdoor decor

Just in time for a weekend full of bingeing home makeover shows, another Wayfair Flash Friday Sale has rolled out, with grab-’em-while-you-can deals on several popular furniture, patio, and outdoor items. If you’re looking to spruce up your living room in time for an upcoming Super Bowl party or...
Youngkin says Ford has 'Trojan horse' relationship with Chinese battery maker

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford and a Chinese partner a "Trojan horse" for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate, defended his decision to...
From Luxurious to Minimalist, Psychedelic Resorts Are a Study in Contrasts

In late 2021, The New York Times published an article about the rise of wellness retreats centered around psychedelic experiences. Some of these are situated outside of the United States, while others can be found where psychedelics have been legalized within the U.S. While they may differ in the specifics and locations, they have one thing in common — their price. As the article notes, attendees could expect to pay between $5,000 and $10,000 for a seven-day stay.
Google to cut 12,000 jobs in 6% reduction of global workforce

Google parent Alphabet said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring. The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees in...
How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023

Scott Keyes has been finding and sharing cheap flight deals since 2013 after he scored a mistake fare that made his friends envious: a scheduling error got him a roundtrip ticket from New York City to Milan for $130. What started as a hobby – and a service for friends and colleagues – has since grown to a business with more than 2 million subscribers and a team 65 people strong.

