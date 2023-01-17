Read full article on original website
"Get a job!" Some of us may have felt like saying this to our dog or cat as they nap while we work … well now there's a chance for the pets to get paid.PetSmart has a new position available as Chief Toy Tester, and one qualified dog and one qualified cat can each earn $10,000 for a year's work. And job the duties -- to play with new toys and sample treats.So If your dog or cat is the cutest, personality-plus, just best-pet-ever (because we all think so) and their human has one year to devote to a pet's job -- making appearances and heavy with social media posts -- this may be the purrrrfect fit. PetSmart's Ideal candidate qualifications:A nose for sniffing out the tastiest treatsPaws for toy product play and a perfect tail wag (or wave) when appearing as a VIP at PetSmart eventsThe ability to direct their pet parents to capture the most compelling video footage and content for social media as they analyze their product findings and demonstrate their useHuman pet parents who can commit to a one-year partnership contract on their pet's behalfInterested applicants should visit AnythingForPets.com by Feb. 17, 2023.
PetSmart is looking to hire two chief toy testers – one cat and one dog – to give its new toys and treats a try for one year. The pets will each be paid $10K to get the job done.
Do you have a playful pet? Then your pet may be unique enough to become the next viral pet brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
“They made absolutely no effort whatsoever,” the Monmouth County SPCA told HuffPost of the owners, who have been charged with animal cruelty.
An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Tri-County Humane Society is switching the unlucky narrative on Friday the 13th for adult dogs in their care. Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th the organization is offering $13 adoption fees on all their adult dogs. We're hoping Friday the 13th is a VERY lucky day for TCHS dogs....
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Ask any parent of multiple children if their kids tease each other and play pranks on each other and the answer is probably a resounding yes. Well, the same can be said for pet parents of multiple fur babies because they can, on occasion, be just as funny and naughty as their human counterparts.
Heartbreaking footage of a 13-year-old golden retriever left abandoned by his owner has been shared online. In the clip, a woman can be seen pulling up in her car on the roadside before opening the rear passenger door. Watch as the pooch hops out and the woman closes the door behind him:
Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
Nova the cat's owner told Newsweek they were "surprised" to see the feline comforting their golden retriever as they haven't always got along.
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
Is there a dog in the world that wouldn't pass up the opportunity for a treat? We originally thought that answer was no, but then we came across this video from TikTok user @juliesaraceno2 and it's breaking our hearts. This TikToker is a dog shelter walker based in Washington. One...
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A Jacksonville, North Carolina-based animal rescue, known on TikTok as @adoptionfirstnc, recently held an adoption event where people could meet all the animals available for adoption. We love that idea! Well, that is until we see some animals get overlooked, which absolutely breaks us.
