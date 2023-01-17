"Get a job!" Some of us may have felt like saying this to our dog or cat as they nap while we work … well now there's a chance for the pets to get paid.PetSmart has a new position available as Chief Toy Tester, and one qualified dog and one qualified cat can each earn $10,000 for a year's work. And job the duties -- to play with new toys and sample treats.So If your dog or cat is the cutest, personality-plus, just best-pet-ever (because we all think so) and their human has one year to devote to a pet's job -- making appearances and heavy with social media posts -- this may be the purrrrfect fit. PetSmart's Ideal candidate qualifications:A nose for sniffing out the tastiest treatsPaws for toy product play and a perfect tail wag (or wave) when appearing as a VIP at PetSmart eventsThe ability to direct their pet parents to capture the most compelling video footage and content for social media as they analyze their product findings and demonstrate their useHuman pet parents who can commit to a one-year partnership contract on their pet's behalfInterested applicants should visit AnythingForPets.com by Feb. 17, 2023.

3 DAYS AGO