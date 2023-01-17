Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
College basketball rankings: Why Kansas remains among top-10 teams amid two-game losing streak
The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013. Crazy development. But, like I wrote after the blowout,...
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
Washington State, Colorado aim to rebound from losses
Washington State earned a split with Colorado last season, with each team winning at home. The Pac-12 programs meet for the only time this season on Sunday when the Cougars visit Boulder, Colo. Washington State (9-11, 4-5) is coming off a 14-point loss at Utah on Thursday night that ended...
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss
Adams closed with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers. Adams was a beast on the boards Friday, tallying a game-high 17 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass. The big man also tied a season high with 16 points, his only weak point being another poor performance from the charity stripe. Adams ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.4 boards per game, but he's outside the top 150 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his mediocre scoring (8.6 PPG), tepid blocks production (1.1 BPG) and atrocious free-throw shooting (35.2 percent).
Sullivan scores 28 to lead Vermont to 85-69 win over NJIT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Finn Sullivan had 28 points to lead Vermont to an 85-69 victory over NJIT on Sunday. Sullivan also had six rebounds for the Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn finished 7 of 9 from the field and scored 15.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Delivers diverse line in win
Kuzma finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic. Kuzma rolled to his third consecutive double-double in the resounding win, and he's also supplemented his immense production as a scorer and rebounder with at least five assists and four three-pointers in each of those three contests. The Wizards lost star big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) in the third quarter of Saturday's game, and if he's forced to miss additional time, both Kuzma and Bradley Beal could be forced to shoulder even more of the offensive burden for Washington.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
Suns' Chris Paul: Looks likely to play Sunday
Paul (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against Memphis, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul has missed seven straight games due to a hip issue, but it appears he'll return to action Sunday. Before suffering the injury, the veteran point guard had scored in double figures in 13 of his past 14 appearances and posted 16.9 points, 8.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. If Paul is indeed available, it seems likely he'd be under a minutes restriction following a lengthy absence.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Sunday
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton will miss both halves of the Suns' weekend back-to-back set due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. In his absence, Bismack Biyombo figures to draw another start, while Jock Landale garners an increased role off the bench.
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team through trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Lights lamp in loss
Oshie scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Oshie put the Capitals on the board late in the second period, deflecting in a goal off an Erik Gustafsson shot. This was Oshie's fifth goal in his last nine games. The 36-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 17 points, 70 shots on net, 73 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 32 contests this season.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
College basketball rankings, grades: Arizona earns 'A+', Kansas gets 'D' on weekly report card
In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted.
LeBron James inches closer to becoming NBA's career scoring leader
Kareem-Abdul Jabbar had better enjoy these next few weeks as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, because LeBron James is drawing closer to the record every game. With 23 points in the Lakers' win over the Grizzlies on Friday, James, who is already just the second player to cross the 38,000-career-point barrier, is now just 261 points shy of standing alone.
NC State star Terquavion Smith stretchered off court with elbow, neck injury after scary fall
NC State star Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC and a possible lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, suffered a scary injury on Saturday against North Carolina and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher by medical personnel at the Dean Smith Center. The injury came with 9:45 minutes remaining in the second half and UNC holding a 59-49 lead. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor.
