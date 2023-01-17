Read full article on original website
Related
power98fm.com
North Carolina City Named A Trip Advisor Best of The Best Food Destination
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a North Carolina city made the top 10 as one of the best of the best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
power98fm.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
power98fm.com
South Carolina City Named 2nd Best Food Destination In The Nation
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a South Carolina city was named the 2nd best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
power98fm.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
power98fm.com
Get Free Fro Yo in North Carolina For National Frozen Yogurt Day
Get free fro yo in North Carolina for national frozen yogurt day. We are here for it! It’s all thanks in part to TCBY , the “world’s original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand” in celebration of National Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday February 6th. TCBY...
power98fm.com
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
kiss951.com
All You Can Eat? This Coastal Gem Is North Carolina’s Best Buffet Restaurant
I’m going to preface this with, I’m not one who frequents a buffet. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option. While there are certain chain restaurants that offer buffets (and can be delicious), it can be hard to know which restaurants are worth the cost. You want to make sure the variety, quality, and freshness of the food are up to par. That’s why our friends at The Daily Meal created a list of the best buffets in each state. And it was a coastal gem that took the title of North Carolina’s best buffet restaurant.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
power98fm.com
How The Number of Guns At North Carolina Airports In 2022 Compares To Previous Years
There are so many rules for TSA and many of them seem to vary by where you’re flying out of. But one of the most consistent, and obvious, is don’t try to bring a gun. Regardless people still do, whether intentionally or unintentionally. In a report released this week, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at North Carolina airports discovered a total of 250 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022. This number is down slightly from the 254 found in 2021. While it’s good news for the state as a whole, Charlotte, unfortunately, did see an increase. Leading North Carolina, Charlotte Douglas International saw an all-time high of 117 guns at security checkpoints in 2022.
power98fm.com
Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly
With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
WECT
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina. “He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is but...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
power98fm.com
BEWARE: Card Skimmers Found At Multiple North Carolina Walmart Stores
Be careful Nosey Neighbors! Over the past week, illegal credit and debit card skimmers were found at multiple Walmart stores in North Carolina and police believe the same group of people is behind all of them. The skimmers, which record the credit and debit card numbers of unsuspecting shoppers when they pay for items they’ve purchased, all appear to have been installed at the Walmart stores on November 18th of last year, says Greensboro Police Detective Joseph Harrill. Since then, as many as 300 customers have been ripped off, Harrill says. He also went on to say they’re “confident” they’ll track the culprits down.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
North Carolina man wins $2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at gas station
WALLACE, N.C. (WGHP) — James Lee, of Wallace, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Lee bought his winning 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. When Lee arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he […]
Low-pressure system dropping snow on Western US expected to carry cold weather to North Carolina
(WGHP) – After a cold and rainy Tuesday, we’ll see a brief break from the rainfall before our next weather system moves in Thursday, sparking a few showers across the Piedmont Triad. As of Tuesday afternoon, the low-pressure system is located several thousand miles west of North Carolina and is bringing snow to portions of […]
Comments / 0