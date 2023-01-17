ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

WATCH: Master Minds host, star discuss hit game show

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody put away your smartphone. We’ve got some trivia experts that’ll make you smarter. They call the show Master Minds, the ultimate battle of knowledge. They’re back for a new season on the Game Show Network. Host Brooke Burns and Mark Labbett, aka...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

WATCH: CW33’s Joke of the Day

Everyone needs a good laugh to get their day started, and KDAF/CW33 is all about making sure you can see the good things in life on a daily basis. So, we wanted to be sure we can attempt to get you a laugh before you put your nose to the grindstone at your 9-5 or whatever hours you may work.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Highest-paying management jobs in Dallas

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

WATCH: Here are some of the coolest gadgets show at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Consumer Electronics Show is enormous. We’re talking 3200 companies from 150 countries taking up 2.1 million square feet. This thing is unbelievable. Of course, there are always lots of flat-screen TVs, and even a wireless OLED this year, and there’s smart stuff everywhere. Smart toys, smart sanitizing robots, a smart bird feeder, a smart dog collar, a smart avocado tester, even a smart punching bag.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy