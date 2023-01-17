Read full article on original website
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
Shavertown man sentenced for fourth DUI conviction
WILKES-BARRE — Attending counseling and a four month in-patient therapy program to remain sober for more than a year was not enough to k
Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
PSP find link between dead minor and bank robbery
WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home. According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf […]
Shots fired at communication tower caused nearly $6K worth of damage
RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on who may have fired multiple gunshots at a communications tower in Ransom Township. According to a press release, the incident happened between November 3rd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 when an unknown person fired four gunshots at the Capital Area Communications […]
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed a man
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison after he was found selling fentanyl that resulted in a death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, distributed a quantity of fentanyl in Monroe County, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old Clinton, […]
Suspect fraudulently buys $2,600 of toilets with credit card
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police are investigating a credit card fraud case in which the suspect charged more than $2,600 of toilets. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect made the purchase on Dec. 30 from Bi-Lo Supply in Monroe Township. Total cost of the multiple toilets and other supplies they purchased was $2,657. Police continue to investigate.
Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized. According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and […]
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Man reported dead in state prison custody in NEPA
A man incarcerated in a state prison in Northeast Pennsylvania died last week. The institution announced his death Tuesday. Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Boyer was found unresponsive in his cell at State Correctional Institution Dallas on Jan. 13, according to the Department of Corrections. In a release, prison superintendent Kevin Ransom reported...
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents inside PA home
Warning: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers A gruesome discovery in Montgomery County leaves authorities finding a dead, dismembered couple, and their daughter arrested for their murder. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, 49-year-old Verity Beck was arrested and charged with the murders of her […]
11 grams of meth seized in traffic stop
GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found driving under the influence with 11 grams of meth, and other drugs inside her car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 1:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a green Jeep Liberty driving along Route 11 in Susquehanna County. […]
Pike County in need of resource parents
Pike County Children & Youth is seeking Foster Parents, now known as resource parents. Resource Parents provide a family life experience in an approved household for children who temporarily cannot remain in their homes. Children placed in resource homes come from different cultural backgrounds and situations. Resource parents must be...
Luzerne County hires new Children and Youth overseer
Katrina Gownley will start work as Luzerne County’s Children and Youth administrator on Feb. 13, county Human Services Division Lynn Hil
Man sentenced in Steamtown Mall security attack
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police say he was responsible for slashing a Marketplace at Steamtown security guard in the face. Judge Jarbola’s Chambers confirms with Eyewitness News that Christian Pastro, has been sentenced to 11-23 ½ months followed by two years probation. In February 2022, Pastro was arrested after a […]
Teen on conference call threatened to shoot up Pa. school, police said
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County teenager has been accused during a conference call rant of threatening three juveniles and to shoot up the suburban Williamsport school they attended. Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport, was arrested earlier this month but state police did not release that information until Thursday....
