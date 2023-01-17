Read full article on original website
Freddie Prinze Jr. to appear on season 3 of Pop Talk!
Freddie Prinze Jr. – that’s Kanan Jarrus to you and me – appears on the first episode of season 3 of Pop! Talk, airing on 24th January and giving Freddie the chance to talk Funko, including some of characters he’s played in the past. From Star...
Good Morning Tatooine – Your Weekly Star Wars News Recap (22nd January 2023)
Join Brian Cameron, and Carl Bayliss on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news. On this weeks show we discuss the new trailer for The Mandalorian, Season 3, its new posters and the directors for the upcoming season. We talk about John Williams ‘un-retirement,’ Andor’s Screen Actor Guild nominations, and Galaxy of Creatures season two. We look ahead to Aprils comics with the recent Marvel solicitations, to this months upcoming Disney+ documentary on the making of Willow, and the first SWFFD guest announcements for May’s show.
Star Wars: The Old Republic: R-4 Anomaly
English (Publication Language) 344 Pages - 04/25/2023 (Publication Date) - DK (Publisher) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) New music arrives from the worlds of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Celebrate 11 years of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Watch a teaser...
Daisy Ridley on her Star Wars future: “I’m open to a phone call. I’m looking for employment”
She says it with the cheekiest grin on her face, but maybe the door just opened a nudge on the future of the Sequel Trilogy storylines continuing onscreen as speaking at the Sundance film festival, Daisy Ridley made it clear that a return to the role of Rey Skywalker isn’t out of the question. After looking back at a key scene with Harrison Ford on the set of The Force Awakens, Daisy was asked whether she’d ever consider a return to the galaxy far, far away.
Doctor Aphra #28: Are you ready to play a game of Tagge?
From writer Alyssa Wong, interior artist Minkyu Jung and cover artist W. Scott Forbes, this is Doctor Aphra #28 which lands Wednesday 25th January which not only brings Sana Starros and co into the cirlcle of Domina Tagge, but familiar faces are also entering the fray…. Sana Starros is...
Daisy Ridley with advice for Star Wars actresses: “Try and be in the moment and enjoy what it is”
Speaking at the Sundance festival in the Variety Studio, presented by Audible, Daisy Ridley – someone who knows more than a thing or two about the difficulties of fame, especially in the pressure cooker of the Star Wars galaxy – had some advice for actresses coming into the GFFA, including The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg.
The master has a decision to make in Yoda #3
He may be hundreds of years old during the second phase of the High Republic, but much to learn Yoda still has as his choices come back to haunt him in Yoda #3 from writer Cavan Scott, interior artist Luke Ross and cover artist Phil Noto. The issue lands in stores on Wednesday 25th January, and you’ll be able to read our review here on the site later this week.
