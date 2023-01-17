She says it with the cheekiest grin on her face, but maybe the door just opened a nudge on the future of the Sequel Trilogy storylines continuing onscreen as speaking at the Sundance film festival, Daisy Ridley made it clear that a return to the role of Rey Skywalker isn’t out of the question. After looking back at a key scene with Harrison Ford on the set of The Force Awakens, Daisy was asked whether she’d ever consider a return to the galaxy far, far away.

4 HOURS AGO