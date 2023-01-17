Read full article on original website
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dallas Observer
Poached Brunch House in Frisco Adds to the Local Brunch Craze
It's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we feel there’s some room for debate. With a seemingly endless number of brunch places opening in North Texas, brunch just might be overtaking its competitors in the rankings of popular meals. Unsurprisingly, the area's list of places for breakfast-lunch fusion spots continues to grow every day. Poached Brunch House is one more addition to the list.
WATCH: Here’s how Overeasy at the Statler Hotel makes its signature Bloody Mary
One of the staples of a great brunch is an even greater mixed drink. No doubt mimosas are a solid go-to but another classic is the Bloody Mary.
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas Area
The Daily South
Universal Officially Announces Plans For A New Family-Friendly Theme Park In Texas
Orlando is getting a little competition in the theme park game. Universal Parks and Resorts has revealed that its newest theme park won’t be in Florida or even California. Instead, amusement park fans will be heading to the Lone Star State for an immersive new experience. Universal Parks &...
WFAA
How Frisco has become a boom town in such a short amount of time
More than 200,000 people now call Frisco home. And several new attractions, like PGA Frisco, The Star, Ikea, to name a few, have opened since.
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Looking for a night out in North Texas? This spot uses technology to immerse you into the virtual gaming world
If you're looking for a new way to have some fun with your friends and family without sacrificing quality food for entertainment, this North Texas spot is one of the only immersive interactive sports and game spots in North Texas.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo
Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February
The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Dallas
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Dallas. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened a new location at 1401 Elm Street in Dallas.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
CandysDirt.com
A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most
What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys to keep the winning going in the NFL Playoffs against, yet again, the San Francisco 49ers, thankfully, the winning tradition continues in North Texas thanks to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from...
CW33
