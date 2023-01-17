ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Poached Brunch House in Frisco Adds to the Local Brunch Craze

It's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we feel there’s some room for debate. With a seemingly endless number of brunch places opening in North Texas, brunch just might be overtaking its competitors in the rankings of popular meals. Unsurprisingly, the area's list of places for breakfast-lunch fusion spots continues to grow every day. Poached Brunch House is one more addition to the list.
FRISCO, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo

Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most

What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
DALLAS, TX
