Monster Jam returning to Arrowhead Stadium in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monster Jam is returning to Kansas City for another weekend of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at Arrowhead Stadium.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 20., and advance presale tickets are available Tuesday on Ticketmaster.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, which begins at 2:30 p.m. the day of the show, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time.

Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, opening ceremonies, and power rush truck introductions.

