Jeremy Clarkson has been refused use of a bands song following his controversial column for The Sun on Meghan Markle. Boff Whalley, lead guitarist from Chumbawamba, has revealed on Twitter that they turned down £30,000 for the use of their song to feature on Clarkson’s next TV show. Although Whalley did not clarify which TV series it was for, it could either be Clarkson’s Farm which is due to be released on Prime Video on 10th February, or there is the European Special of The Grand Tour which is also in edit at the moment.

