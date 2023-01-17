Read full article on original website
Why You Should Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Done with 1899? Confused by Netflix's ludicrous decision to cancel the show? Now is as good a time as any to try Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, Dark is a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, it is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming Soon
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Within about the next two months, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
The Best Video Game Documentaries to Watch in 2023
Have you ever wondered how Sony ended up breaking into the video game business? Or maybe you've heard the rumor that Atari dumped thousands of game cartridges in the New Mexico desert. Or you might be curious to know who the real King of Kong is. These are just some of the questions that are answered in some of the best and most interesting video game documentaries that you can watch right now.
'White Lotus' Stars Confirm Father of Daphne's Kids
Is problematic resort guest Cameron Sullivan actually the father of his kids on The White Lotus season 2? Not entirely, according to Theo James, who plays the character. successful businessman and his wife Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, and gradually reveals a darker side to their outwardly rosy relationship. In a scene in episode 5, Fahy seems to imply she deals with her husband's infidelity in an unconventional way, one fellow guest Harper, played by Aubrey Plaza, might want to consider too.
Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Bows Out as Member Growth Zips Down Again
Netflix's founder and its chief executive for 25 years, Reed Hastings, has stepped down from his co-CEO role to serve instead as the executive chairman. Current co-CEO Ted Sarandos will continue to lead the streaming giant, and he'll be joined by new co-CEO Greg Peters, who has been Netflix's chief operating officer for three years and chief product officer for six.
Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down as CEO
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video to Watch Right Now
Trying to stay on top of Prime Video's scary-movie offerings? Last month, the streaming service added Nanny, an original psychological horror flick, and The Black Phone, a crowd-pleasing movie that I went to see (and thoroughly enjoyed) in theaters over the summer. Below you'll find those and other great horror...
