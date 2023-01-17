NJ FamilyCare/Medicaid recipients have been able to maintain health insurance coverage since March 2020 without traditional redetermination periods thanks to provisions specified under the nationwide public health emergency (PHE). At the end of 2022, President Biden signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act, an omnibus package that separated the continuous Medicaid coverage provision from the public health emergency. This means that although an end to the PHE has not been declared, states will have to begin re-determining eligibility for Medicaid enrollees starting April 1, 2023.

1 DAY AGO