Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos
A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
Cal Fire rescues 6 people stranded on island in Salinas River
Crews were making their way across the river to the stranded people on Friday evening.
CHP Identifies Victim 01.19.2023
The California Highway Patrol identifies the Paso Robles man who died after his truck crashed on highway 46 near Tooth and Nail Winery on Tuesday afternoon. He’s 70-year-old Richard Clement Sr. of Paso Robles. Clement apparently suffered a medical emergency and his truck veered off the road. First responders...
UPDATE: Firefighters determine cause of house fire in Atascadero
A fire broke out at a house in Atascadero on Friday. It was first reported at about 9:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Balboa Rd.
54-year-old Grover Beach woman identified in fatal Amtrak collision
GROVER BEACH, Calif.– 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson has been identified as the pedestrian struck and killed by an Amtrak train in the 200 block of north Highway 1 on Dec. 27, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. Grover Beach Police determined the 54-year-old woman was walking on the...
Burglars hit SLO County thrift shop that helps rescue dogs: ‘Someone violated our space’
The resale shop raises money for medical bills for senior and special needs dogs.
2 people arrested in Grover Beach after chase in stolen vehicle, police say
The pursuit went onto Highway 101 and into Pismo Beach.
Police identify woman killed by train in Grover Beach
Grover Beach police identified the woman killed in a collision with an passenger train last month as 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, Anderson was walking on the tracks near the Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1, according to police. A northbound Amtrak train collided with Anderson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in crash
The California Highway Patrol identified the 70-year-old Paso Robles man who died in a crash on Highway 46 on Tuesday afternoon as Richard Clement. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Clement was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. Clement then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
34-year-old arrested for possession and burglary in Paso Robles
A 34-year-old man was arrested and found in possession of various illegal drugs after trespassing in a nearby home and attempting to break into another in the area of Apion Court, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The post 34-year-old arrested for possession and burglary in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two people arrested, stolen car recovered in Grover Beach
Police located a stolen vehicle travelling through Grover Beach Friday night. Officers located the vehicle at 7:45 p.m., traveling northbound on Highway 101.
Paso Robles man accused of trafficking cannabis
A Paso Robles man is headed to trial following an arrest for allegedly trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri. On Thursday, Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, waived a preliminary trial. The court then set Avila Villanueva’s trial for Feb. 26, according to Yahoo News. On Oct. 7,...
CHP identifies Paso Robles man who died after Highway 46 crash
Emergency responders gave the man CPR, but were unable to revive him, the CHP said.
Man armed with pry bar, knife breaks into Paso Robles home, police say
A woman living in the home confronted the suspect after he exited a bedroom, the Paso Robles Police Department said.
Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
Elephant seal pups swept away in storms. What does that mean for SLO County rookery?
Scores of baby elephant seals were washed away as waves inundated beaches north of San Simeon.
Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles reported since Dec. 2, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. The department said officers served an arrest and search warrant for the man in a residence on the 700-block of Dodson Way in Arroyo Grande. As The post Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver attempts to drive around barricade in Arroyo Grande, gets stuck
After multiple local drivers drove around road closed signs, San Luis Obispo County Public Works placed a concrete barrier at Corbett Canyon Road near Corbett Highlands Place in rural Arroyo Grande during last weeks storms. The driver of a red SUV then attempted to drive around the concrete barrier. After...
Avila Beach woman who died in flood remembered as loving, strong and ‘feisty’
Karen Buccat got to the Port San Luis Pier in Avila Beach at 4 a.m. on Jan. 9 — she needed to make sure the fish at Buccat Fish, a family business owned by her brother, were able to stay alive during the expected storm. That’s just one example...
Comments / 6