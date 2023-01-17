The California Highway Patrol identified the 70-year-old Paso Robles man who died in a crash on Highway 46 on Tuesday afternoon as Richard Clement. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Clement was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. Clement then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO