ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 6

Related
calcoastnews.com

Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos

A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
kprl.com

CHP Identifies Victim 01.19.2023

The California Highway Patrol identifies the Paso Robles man who died after his truck crashed on highway 46 near Tooth and Nail Winery on Tuesday afternoon. He’s 70-year-old Richard Clement Sr. of Paso Robles. Clement apparently suffered a medical emergency and his truck veered off the road. First responders...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KEYT

54-year-old Grover Beach woman identified in fatal Amtrak collision

GROVER BEACH, Calif.– 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson has been identified as the pedestrian struck and killed by an Amtrak train in the 200 block of north Highway 1 on Dec. 27, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. Grover Beach Police determined the 54-year-old woman was walking on the...
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police identify woman killed by train in Grover Beach

Grover Beach police identified the woman killed in a collision with an passenger train last month as 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, Anderson was walking on the tracks near the Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1, according to police. A northbound Amtrak train collided with Anderson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in crash

The California Highway Patrol identified the 70-year-old Paso Robles man who died in a crash on Highway 46 on Tuesday afternoon as Richard Clement. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Clement was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. Clement then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man accused of trafficking cannabis

A Paso Robles man is headed to trial following an arrest for allegedly trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri. On Thursday, Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, waived a preliminary trial. The court then set Avila Villanueva’s trial for Feb. 26, according to Yahoo News. On Oct. 7,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
ORCUTT, CA
News Channel 3-12

Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles reported since Dec. 2, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. The department said officers served an arrest and search warrant for the man in a residence on the 700-block of Dodson Way in Arroyo Grande. As The post Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy