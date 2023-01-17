Read full article on original website
State offices closed Monday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Severe weather Sunday night into Monday is prompting Governor Mills to close all state offices Monday. “With this incoming storm expected to make driving conditions difficult, I am closing state offices tomorrow [Monday{,” says Mills. “I urge Maine people to avoid driving during the storm, if possible. If you must drive, give yourself extra time and give our plow drivers and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire allows motorists to drive with dogs in their laps, but that could change. The Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.”. State Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, a...
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
Maine CDC: Syphilis cases on the rise in the state; reports congenital case
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to test for STDs regularly as a probable case of congenital syphilis was reported to health officials. Officials reported the case on Thursday, saying it is the first case of congenital syphilis reported in a...
