Graduates with liberal arts degrees or concentrations in STEM fields will soon have a new opportunity to add valuable business education to their resumes. The Robins School of Business’ one-year Master of Science in Management degree, launching in July, will give non-business majors a deeper understanding of business fundamentals as they prepare for important roles in the private, government, and not-for-profit sectors. Applications for the degree program are now open with ongoing information sessions for interested students.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO