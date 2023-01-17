ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embracing Diverse Viewpoints

Gary L. McDowell Institute supported by generous Pauley grant. The Gary L. McDowell Institute, founded in 2020, encourages free inquiry, thoughtful deliberation, and rigorous discussion of classical texts and issues in political economy. Housed in the Jepson School of Leadership Studies, and named after Dr. Gary McDowell, former professor of leadership studies, the Institute supports the exchange of ideas and diverse perspectives of faculty and students across campus.
Robins School Announces New Master of Science in Management

Graduates with liberal arts degrees or concentrations in STEM fields will soon have a new opportunity to add valuable business education to their resumes. The Robins School of Business’ one-year Master of Science in Management degree, launching in July, will give non-business majors a deeper understanding of business fundamentals as they prepare for important roles in the private, government, and not-for-profit sectors. Applications for the degree program are now open with ongoing information sessions for interested students.
