From the moment in the very first episode entitled, "Days Gone Bye" when we heard his voice come over that radio when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was trapped inside a tank teeming with walkers, we loved him. The Walking Dead Universe is filled with dozens of characters that all brought a little something different and unique to the twelve-year horror phenomenon, but Steven Yeun's Glenn Rhee was by far the best. He was there with us from the get go with witty one-liners, youthful exuberance, an awkward naïveté, street smarts, and most of all, compassion and hope. In a world bereft of kindness and empathy, the guy who "delivered pizzas" before the end of humanity brought some levity and occasionally made us forget that turning and death had become an almost inevitable daily occurrence. He was also a trusted confidant, but uncomfortable with dishonesty, and he was pretty handy with a blade when the need arose. His relationship with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the child that came from their union was a beacon of light in an otherwise dreary and depressing world that had essentially come to an end. We needed Glenn.

2 DAYS AGO