'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
Before 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pedro Pascal Played a Sci-Fi Daddy in This Film
Neil Druckman and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin's adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived, with its premiere scoring HBO's second-largest debut in 10 years, after House of the Dragon. The long-anticipated series is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive and follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across-country during a fungal zombie pandemic. The story quickly becomes that of a reluctant father who, having lost his own daughter during the outbreak, must learn to let Ellie into his heart despite his pain and attachment issues. Ring any bells? Of course. This theme is not exclusive to The Last of Us, having featured prominently in 2017's Logan and through the Hopper and Eleven relationship on Netflix's Stranger Things.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Breaks Viewing Record in First 24 Hours
It's been over two years since the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, and audiences are already gearing up to step back into the next phase of Din Djarin's journey. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the latest trailer is already breaking records, with an impressive 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Gives a Powerhouse Performance in Unnervingly Tense Drama | Sundance 2023
“Bodybuilders can't have scars,” says Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors) in writer-director Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams. Killian’s body certainly seems flawless, even though he continues to improve things he believes to be imperfections—he’s been told his deltoids are too small, and no matter how hard he tries, he can't build more muscle in his legs. But Killian has plenty of scars inside, pains from his past he tries to push aside, frustrations with not being able to connect with other people, and a focus on improving himself to a degree that could be his downfall.
Aldis Hodge-led 'Cross' Series Adds 'Mayor of Kingstown's Stacie Greenwell
More casting news continues to emerge from the production of Amazon's upcoming mystery thriller series, Cross which is based on the iconic Alex Cross character from the acclaimed novel series by James Patterson. According to Deadline, Stacie Greenwell is the latest to join the series that will star Aldis Hodge as the titular detective.
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Takes a Trip to Pandora in ‘Avatar’ Sketch
Saturday Night Live loves a sketch about Avatar. Host Aubrey Plaza had a great episode as host and while there were plenty of sketches worth a watch, this Avatar: The Way of Water sketch was a highlight. The sky people maybe left Pandora at the end of Avatar, we know that they came back for The Way of Water but trying to convince the Na'vi that there are hidden sky people in their ranks isn't easy.
'SNL's The Black Lotus Sketch Offers a No-Nonsense Alternative to 'The White Lotus'
The White Lotus Season 2 brought us a lot of frights—mainly our fear that Aubrey Plaza's Harper was not going to make it out alive. And as one of the few non-white guests this time around, we wanted to protect her and Ethan (Will Sharpe) as best we could. But with The White Lotus comes a lot of nonsense. Mainly from the guests but often times the staff too. So when Plaza took to Saturday Night Live to host alongside musical guest Sam Smith, it wasn't surprising that there was a sketch inspired by The White Lotus there.
What's With the Parallel Dutton Romances in '1923'?
The second Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has proven to be an excellent show on its own terms already, going far beyond standard prequel territory and carving out a distinct place in the Yellowstone universe as a surprisingly strong period piece, immersed in the culture of Prohibition-era Montana. Of course, beyond its...
Why Glenn Rhee Was the Best Character in 'The Walking Dead'
From the moment in the very first episode entitled, "Days Gone Bye" when we heard his voice come over that radio when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was trapped inside a tank teeming with walkers, we loved him. The Walking Dead Universe is filled with dozens of characters that all brought a little something different and unique to the twelve-year horror phenomenon, but Steven Yeun's Glenn Rhee was by far the best. He was there with us from the get go with witty one-liners, youthful exuberance, an awkward naïveté, street smarts, and most of all, compassion and hope. In a world bereft of kindness and empathy, the guy who "delivered pizzas" before the end of humanity brought some levity and occasionally made us forget that turning and death had become an almost inevitable daily occurrence. He was also a trusted confidant, but uncomfortable with dishonesty, and he was pretty handy with a blade when the need arose. His relationship with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the child that came from their union was a beacon of light in an otherwise dreary and depressing world that had essentially come to an end. We needed Glenn.
Sam Raimi Has Shown He Can Do so Much More Than Horror and Superheroes
Sam Raimi is one of the most highly acclaimed genre directors in film history, and while he is mostly known for his wild camerawork and goofy premises, his dramatic work holds up with some of the very best in his filmography. These days, he is typically seen as the funny and creative filmmaker who made The Evil Dead trilogy or, even more so, the guy responsible for the beloved Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films. He's also been busy producing low-budget horror films through his production company, Ghost House Pictures, and recently picked up a job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He has a boatload of genre film work under his belt, so it's understandable why he has been labeled as that type of director. That being said, rarely ever does anyone cite Raimi's adult dramas -- A Simple Plan, For Love of the Game, and The Gift -- when talking about his most notable work. It's a shame, because when he does decide to go that route, for the most part, he absolutely crushes it.
What Is the Riddler’s Motive in 'The Batman'?
As one of the most popular and re-watched movies of 2022 (via Letterboxd), writer/director Matt Reeves' dark and moody crime thriller The Batman exploded onto the scene as a gritty take on the famed Caped Crusader (played by Robert Pattinson). The re-watches make sense, not only because The Batman is a good movie and a popular IP, but also because there seemed to be much debate over the choices Paul Dano's Riddler makes as it relates to his plot and motivations. For example, some fans point to the idea that the Riddler turning himself in to the police opens a hole in the plot. A re-watch of the film, however, hopefully clears this misconception up. The fact is, Batman wouldn't have found the Riddler in time had he not turned himself in. To fully understand the Riddler's motivation behind his capture and plans, one must go back to where it all began.
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
New Clip Explains the Difference Between a Regular Bear & a 'Cocaine Bear'
If you ever wondered what distinguishes a good old American Black Bear from a coke-high American Black Bear, Cocaine Bear has you covered! The upcoming black comedy by actor-director Elizabeth Banks is inspired by a true event that happened in 1985, where a bear ingested a bag full of cocaine and goes on a rampage in a small town. The movie will follow an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest as the bear goes wild!
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Questions Her Faith in Morning Announcements Sketch
Aubrey Plaza hosted the latest episode Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith. The episode arrived with a series of oddball but brilliant sketches that fit perfectly with what we all know about Plaza's sense of humor. One such sketch features two nuns are doing the morning announcements in a school, but things go awry when Sister Cecilia questions everything she thinks she knows. Interestingly, this Plaza's second time playing a nun, having previously appeared as Sister Fernanda in The Little Hours.
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
