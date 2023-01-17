Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys to keep the winning going in the NFL Playoffs against, yet again, the San Francisco 49ers, thankfully, the winning tradition continues in North Texas thanks to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from...
iheart.com
Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week
Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
Did you win? 3 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
One just isn't enough, even though fans of the Dallas Cowboys were victorious in the wild-card round, it's always Super Bowl or bust with America's Team; thankfully, the Texas Lottery is helping Texans get into the winning spirit.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How Houston became the biggest U.S. city without a theme park
Houston was one of the first metropolitan areas in the United States to open an amusement park, with Astroworld debuting in 1968 and becoming an icon not only in the region but across the entertainment industry. Fifty-five years later, the popular summertime spot for generations of Southeast Texas kids has...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Auto Show 2023 – Tickets, Dates and Hours, Discounts and Coupons, Best Cars, & More!
One of the biggest Houston car show annual events is returning to the NRG Center to celebrate all things automotive — the Houston Auto Show 2023!. Each year, the world’s top automakers, collectors, and modders converge at the Auto Show Houston and fill the 800,000-square-foot venue with the newest and most exciting vehicles on the planet!
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
fox26houston.com
Houston Rodeo 2023: Hiring fair for part-time positions
HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is looking to hire some folks to join the team in part-time positions. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding day two of their hiring fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seasonal positions at the 2023 Rodeo. The fair will be held at NRG Stadium West Club at NRG Pkwy. According to Abbie Goldberg, Director of Event Operations, there are thousands of jobs still to be filled.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
fox26houston.com
New bill looks to expand gambling in Texas, bringing casinos to state
In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo, but betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino is not legal. However, there’s a push now to bring casinos to Texas under a new bill called SJR-17 filed by State Senator Carol Alvarado.
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
These are the best cheese shops in Texas: report
Everyone has a favorite dairy product, and cheese of any kind is easily the most popular option next to ice cream, for those lactose intolerant readers, we apologize as this story will be filled with delicious cheese shops.
Study: Dallas, other Texas cities among the best in US for cheese lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese is no doubt one of the best things in life. It’s great on everything and adds a unique flavor profile to any meal. Whether you like cheese on pizza, pasta, or burgers, there is no wrong way to enjoy cheese. But where is the...
Houston Mayor Cashes In On The Astros
The Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cashes in on his friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
