HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is looking to hire some folks to join the team in part-time positions. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding day two of their hiring fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seasonal positions at the 2023 Rodeo. The fair will be held at NRG Stadium West Club at NRG Pkwy. According to Abbie Goldberg, Director of Event Operations, there are thousands of jobs still to be filled.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO