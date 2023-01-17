ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

iheart.com

Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week

Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
TEXAS STATE
houstononthecheap.com

Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!

Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Houston became the biggest U.S. city without a theme park

Houston was one of the first metropolitan areas in the United States to open an amusement park, with Astroworld debuting in 1968 and becoming an icon not only in the region but across the entertainment industry. Fifty-five years later, the popular summertime spot for generations of Southeast Texas kids has...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Rodeo 2023: Hiring fair for part-time positions

HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is looking to hire some folks to join the team in part-time positions. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding day two of their hiring fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seasonal positions at the 2023 Rodeo. The fair will be held at NRG Stadium West Club at NRG Pkwy. According to Abbie Goldberg, Director of Event Operations, there are thousands of jobs still to be filled.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
