ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors

12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Jan. 19

Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents. Local restaurant and bakery closing this month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
DEARBORN, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 20th

State police decided they will stick with vehicles with four wheels when it comes to crime scenes and enforcing the rules of the road. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Flint residents...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, January 21

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Jan. 20. Updated: Jan. 20,...
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy