whmi.com
Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors
12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
Catholic Charities to host clothing drive Jan. 30 in Flint
FLINT, MI - Catholic Charities’ Center for Hope will host an undergarment event later this month. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot at the Center of Hope, 812 Root Street in Flint, people can drop off new undergarment donations. People can donate...
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Jan. 19
Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents. Local restaurant and bakery closing this month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the...
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Former Hamilton Home Bakery could become Saginaw’s next marijuana shop
SAGINAW, MI — The site of a former beloved Saginaw bakery could soon transform into the city’s latest marijuana dispensary. Planners with Premier Provisioning — a weed retail company with one site already operating in the city — aim to develop a second dispensary at the building that housed Hamilton Home Bakery for more than 40 years, city records show.
Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 20th
State police decided they will stick with vehicles with four wheels when it comes to crime scenes and enforcing the rules of the road. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Flint residents...
See inside ‘picturesque brick ranch’ for sale in Midland
LARKIN TWP, MI - A ranch-style home in Midland County is up for sale. On nearly two acres of property, this updated home, located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Midland, is priced at $425,000. Realtor Stephanie Fischer of Ayre Rhinehart Realtors described the home, built in 1999, as a...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
This Grand Blanc Parking Lot Doesn’t Suck as Bad As Everyone Says
There is one parking lot in Grand Blanc that everyone is always complaining about. It's one of the most hated parking lots in Genesee County. Residents complain the parking lot is too small, too congested, and poorly designed. While all of that may be true, it's still not as bad as everyone makes it out to be.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, January 21
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Jan. 20. Updated: Jan. 20,...
5 women charged in organized thefts at Ulta in Livingston County
The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 and resulted in a Michigan State Police trooper firing at and hitting a car. MSP says the driver was not hit.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
WNEM
Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
