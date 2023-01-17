HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson YMCA asks for help from the community each year in its annual campaign to defray expenses for its programs for low-income families. "If you just took an example of the 186 kids that participate, or are going to participate in our upcoming basketball season," said the YMCA's David Foster, "Anywhere from 10 to 20, maybe 25% of those, wouldn't be able to participate in our programs without some form of financial assistance."

