Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson KansasEast Coast TravelerHutchinson, KS
Related
USD 308 BOE to consider cybersecurity agreement
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education will consider an agreement to purchase Cyber Security Awareness Training through KnowBe4 at their meeting on Monday. The State of Kansas and KSDE strongly encourage Cyber Security Awareness Training for all school employees, at hiring and annually thereafter, following...
Collect your curiosity at Caines World CCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Caines World CCC, a new hobby shop in Hutchinson, is gearing up for their grand opening sometime in February 2023. “We are focused on collectibles, like comics, cards, other antiques and things, and curiosities,” store owner Cory Zeferjahn said. “Things that aren’t the norm that you see everywhere.”
Unemployment up in Dec., but still below 3%
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County rose for the month of December. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county rose one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.0%. There were...
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
Registration open for Bluestem PACE Race
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Bluestem PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors live well at home, will host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 1 in McPherson. Those interested in registering for the PACE Race can do so at bluestemks.org/events. Registration is...
Reno County Planning Commission keeps leadership
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission held its organizational meeting on Thursday and, despite not being in attendance, Russ Goertzen was nominated to continue to serve as Chairman in 2023. Jack Martin, who ran Thursday's meeting, will continue to serve as Vice-Chairman. The board then held...
County commission to discuss land purchase for Turon fire station
TURON, Kan. — Reno County Fire District #7, located in Turon is looking to upgrade and the Board of County Commissioners will consider a land purchase for that purpose as part of its meeting Tuesday. The current station was built in 1947 with concrete block. An addition to the...
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
Schowalter Villa earns perfect state health care survey result
HESSTON, Kan. — Bluestem Communities announced on Jan. 18, Schowalter Villa, a Bluestem Community life plan community in Hesston, Kansas, passed its most recent Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) health care survey with a perfect zero deficiency result. The zero-deficiency survey was the second in a...
USD 418 board sets bond scope
MCPHERSON, Kan. — During their regular meeting on Monday, January 16, 2023, the McPherson USD 418 Board of Education made significant progress in defining the scope for a potential bond issue for the Spring of 2023. The Board will be hosting a Community Work Session on January 23, 2023...
Y continues outreach thanks to community campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson YMCA asks for help from the community each year in its annual campaign to defray expenses for its programs for low-income families. "If you just took an example of the 186 kids that participate, or are going to participate in our upcoming basketball season," said the YMCA's David Foster, "Anywhere from 10 to 20, maybe 25% of those, wouldn't be able to participate in our programs without some form of financial assistance."
Planning Commission to organize
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Planning Commission will have its organizational meeting on Tuesday. In addition to electing a chairman and vice-chairman for the year, the commission will look at the preliminary plat and the final plat for Bornholdt’s Subdivision on West 4th Avenue and Hendricks. The...
Salvation Army still shy of campaign goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two months of kettles, digital donations, checks sent by mail, corporate donations, and grant gifts, the Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal. “It takes us some time after Christmas to account for every single donation, especially...
Red Cross Battle of the Badges returns in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Red Cross announced on Jan. 19, they will host the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive later this month, sponsored by Reno County 4-H, in Hutchinson. The first day of the Battle of Badges Blood Drive will take place on Jan. 28 at Emanuel Lutheran Church located at 140 E 30th Ave.
Tickets still available for SCS fundraiser Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are still available to Saturday's Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support. The event is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308.
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Boys vs Maize South in TOC Championship
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions continues on Saturday at the United Wireless Arena. with the Hutchinson Salthawks (10-0) vs Maize South (9-1) matching up in the Championship Game at around 5:45pm. Click here for TOC Information. The Dodge City High School Demon Vision will carry...
Doerksen: Nice to see kids be good role models
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month Angela Doerksen, a 6th grade teacher at Faris Elementary, is new to USD 308, but she's not new to teaching. "My first two years of teaching, I only taught 6th grade math," Doerksen said. "Now, at Faris, I'm teaching all subjects, so it's the same grade, but different courses."
🏀 Hutch High Salthawks are Dodge City TOC Champs for 1st time in 37 years
DODGE CITY, Kan.-It was the 21st time that the Hutchinson Salthawks had played in this prestigious basketball tournament over it's 80 year history. Touted as the longest continuous running basketball tournament west of the Mississippi, the 80th edition final day did not disappoint as the Hutchinson Salthawks outlasted the Maize South Mavericks 67 to 56 in the Championship game on Saturday night at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.
Hutch Post
🏈 Hutch High's Noah Khokhar commits to HutchCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-Hutch High running back Noah Khokhar has committed to Hutchinson Community College to further his education and play football at the next level. Khokhar announced his decision via a social media post on Thursday. Khokhar will also represent Hutch High in this year's Shrine Bowl that is to be...
🏀 WBB: Blue Dragons return to the arena to face Cloud County
The Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team returns to the Sports Arena Sunday looking to even the season series with the Cloud County Thunderbirds. The Blue Dragons (15-4, 9-4 KJCCC) and the Thunderbirds (12-7, 7-6) will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The game will be streamed live on the Blue Dragon Sports Network and broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) and sister stations KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5) beginning at 1:45 p.m.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0