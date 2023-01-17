Read full article on original website
How to Watch '9-1-1 Lone Star' Season 4
After the hit show 9-1-1 went on a hiatus over the winter break, FOX came up with a game plan to keep viewers entertained while the cast returns to set for a three-month shooting period. 9-1-1 Lone Star, the procedural hit's spinoff, will be back for Season 4 in a matter of days, and it promises to fill the void with another emergency at hand. When a Derecho (a long-lived and destructive thunderstorm) hits Texas, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) must lead their teams in order to protect everyone from the damage caused by this natural disaster. A hectic situation like this requires dedication and drastic measures, which doesn't come as a surprise for this group of first responders. If you are looking to know when and where you can watch the new season, here is a guide with all the information you need.
Before 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pedro Pascal Played a Sci-Fi Daddy in This Film
Neil Druckman and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin's adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived, with its premiere scoring HBO's second-largest debut in 10 years, after House of the Dragon. The long-anticipated series is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive and follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across-country during a fungal zombie pandemic. The story quickly becomes that of a reluctant father who, having lost his own daughter during the outbreak, must learn to let Ellie into his heart despite his pain and attachment issues. Ring any bells? Of course. This theme is not exclusive to The Last of Us, having featured prominently in 2017's Logan and through the Hopper and Eleven relationship on Netflix's Stranger Things.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Breaks Viewing Record in First 24 Hours
It's been over two years since the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, and audiences are already gearing up to step back into the next phase of Din Djarin's journey. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the latest trailer is already breaking records, with an impressive 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
James Cameron Reveals Why He Chose Valentine's Day for Titanic's 25th Anniversary Re-Release
"Near, far, wherever you are," you may have heard once (if not multiple times) about the phenomenon that is Titanic, which graced the theaters on December 19, 1997. For the longest time, the James Cameron-helmed romantic drama film held the top spot in the list of highest-grossing films ever produced, until Avatar—which Cameron also directed—entered the picture. In celebration of the film's 25th anniversary, Titanic will return to the big screen in a remastered version on February 10, ahead of Valentine's Day. While the disaster film was initially released near Christmas, the director explained why he ended up choosing February as the re-release date for Titanic.
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
'Invincible' Season 2: Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
What Do We Know About the Plot of Invincible Season 2?. Invincible was one of the year’s biggest hits when it debuted on Prime Video in 2021. The hit animated series is based on the comic book of the same name. We follow Mark Grayson, the son of the mighty hero, Omni-Man, as he gains his own superpowers and strives to become the hero he’s meant to be. Season 2 of Invincible is set to premiere this year on Prime Video and will pick up where that shocking Season 1 finale left off. Here’s everything you need to know about Mark and his friends' next adventure.
'Casablanca' Is the Perfect Romance Movie for People Who Hate Love Stories
Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, and once again appearing on Sight & Sound’s recent Greatest Films of All Time list, the 1942 romantic drama Casablanca continues to stand the test of time. If you aren’t a fan of the romance genre, from the outside looking in it could appear that this was just another stuffy old black-and-white film from Hollywood's golden age. However, there’s a lot more going on with Casablanca than meets the eye, especially for those that might have only heard rumblings about it over the years.
'Harry Potter' and The Series 10 Best and Most Loyal Characters
The Harry Potter franchise has many diverse and wonderful characters that have long since remained fixtures in today's pop culture scene. Along with kind and brave characters come evil and cunning ones. With these dozens of different characters, a select few go above and beyond in terms of loyalty. Whether...
The Elements of the Joker We Hope Don’t Follow Him in Future Versions On Screen
We are never going to be rid of The Joker as a character in Batman media. As of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan are both portraying the supervillain in radically different live-action movies. On top of the long list of live action versions of The Joker, there are the countless animated versions of the character showing up in TV programs ranging from Batwheels to Harley Quinn. I’m sure they’ll eventually use time-travel shenanigans to bring him into Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. We’re going to be seeing this character for as long as Warner Bros. and its various subsidiaries can wring money out of Batman...but that doesn’t mean every future incarnation of this ominous foe needs to be the same. By avoiding certain elements of past incarnations of The Joker, this character can still register as impactful.
Camille de Haan Is the Best Villain We've Seen on Either 'Gossip Girl'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl. Since teachers Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan Glassberg (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) revived the legendary moniker made infamous by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, they’ve sought to use the anonymous gossip monger to change their students on a deep, lasting level that eventually sends them out into the world as decent people instead of overly privileged egomaniacs. Throughout the first season, they made real change with their constant attacks on the students, paired with the uncertainty of what would be posted as ownership of the Gossip Girl account shifted between several teachers with wildly different motives. At the very least, they changed Queen Bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), who agreed in the first season’s finale to help Gossip Girl out temporarily in hopes that it would create lasting change in her loved ones, too.
Awesome Shows to Stream on BritBox, From 'Downton Abbey' to 'Doctor Who'
From The Office to Mr. Bean to, of course, Doctor Who, British television has been responsible for many of our most beloved pop culture phenomena. Still, for many years, these transatlantic productions could often be hard to find, especially after they were past their heyday. Once the audience’s interest died down, many of these shows disappeared from television channels or were relegated to the depths of streaming services, becoming cult classics remembered only by a small, dedicated fan base.
How 'Missing' Ties Into 'Searching'
Editor's Note: The following contains Missing spoilers.Missing is a tense and twisty thriller that takes a measured look at the digital age we live in today, and how that can often be a double-edged sword. It also serves as a spiritual sequel of sorts to the 2018 film Searching, though the plot is an inverse of its predecessor. Where Searching featured a father (John Cho) searching for his missing daughter, Missing has teenager June (Storm Reid) attempting to find the whereabouts of her missing mother (Nia Long). In the process, she uncovers a wealth of family secrets.
8 Underrated Cate Blanchett Performances to Watch After ‘TÁR’
Cate Blanchett is one of the most talented and acclaimed actors working today, and her recent nominations and wins for her most recent success, TÁR, proved exactly that. With a wide range of characters on display, the beloved Australian actress has, throughout the years, conquered many hearts, introducing viewers to countless interesting and complex on-screen personas.
Every ‘Sing Street’ Original Song Ranked From Fun to Triumphant
2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.
'There’s Something Wrong With The Children' Flips This Tired Horror Trope
There's Something Wrong With The Children just released and is exploring some majorly important topics in the horror genre. The most recent Blumhouse Productions film released on January 17th and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, There's Something Wrong With The Children takes the discussion of mental health conditions and the gaslighting trope of the crazy character that no one believes until it's too late and absolutely flips it on it's head.
'Missing' Ending Explained: The TikTok Sleuths Couldn't Have Been More Wrong
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Missing. If ever there was a film that was designed to poke fun at digital sleuths pouring over every single detail and the very nature of breaking down how all the pieces came together, it would be Missing. It is then almost humorous to explain what it all means as it is quite straightforward in retrospect which, in its own way, ends up being precisely the point. An unexpected sequel to the 2018 film Searching, it takes us through a similar story that is seen through new eyes and ends up tearing down all the wild theories being thrown out to get to something simpler yet no less unsettling. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is about to give away every single thing that happens in the film. If you haven’t yet had the chance to see it for yourself, then best bookmark this page and come back after you’ve done so. If you have, we’re here to dive headfirst into what it all means when the chaos has drawn to a close.
Luis Is the 'Ant-Man' Films' Best Character
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best quality can also be its biggest problem; initially, the franchise was exciting because of how precisely connected all the various storylines and events were, and it was thrilling to see characters from different individual stories cross over and meet one another. However, in recent years, the increasingly complex nature of the timeline has made the series more difficult to invest in for casual viewers who may only have interest in a handful of projects. It’s as if the MCU is lacking the perspective of someone whose life is only occasionally impacted by galactic events and superhuman battles, and that’s why Michael Peña’s performance as Luis in the Ant-Man films is so important. Not only is Luis one of the funniest side characters in the Ant-Man films, but he also provides an outside perspective than the ones shared by the core characters.
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
'Violent Night' Alternate Ending Shows a Happy Ending for the Lightstones [Exclusive]
Everyone's new favorite holiday movie, Violent Night, is set to make its way to Blu-ray and DVD in just a few short days. Ahead of the bloody action comedy's physical release Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a new alternate ending scene. Violent Night hit theaters back on December 2 and the film received a surprise digital release just before Christmas, and it has since secured its place as a new holiday classic. The Tommy Wirkola-directed film follows a wealthy family whose home is burglarized on Christmas Eve by an elite group of criminals. Luckily, for the Lightstone, Santa himself happens to be at the right place a the right time when little Trudy Lightstone—whose name is solidly on the nice list—calls upon him for help.
