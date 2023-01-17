ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight

Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West

A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Charged in Bank Robbery Case

A Green Bay man has been charged for his role in a bank robbery last week. Officers took 61-year-old Mark Vogel into custody shortly after the incident last Wednesday at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has charged Vogel with...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20. NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare. As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate...
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Competency Hearing Scheduled for Green Bay Homicide Suspect

Another competency hearing has been scheduled for the Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man eleven months ago today. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness informed the court on Friday that a previously ordered competency exam was completed last week, and that a report should be available by February 10th.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

