seehafernews.com
Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight
Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
seehafernews.com
Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West
A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials say intoxicated senior crashes her car into utility pole in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to an accident near the 800 block of Plank Road on Saturday afternoon. They found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole, with the driver trapped inside. After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the car was...
seehafernews.com
New Manitowoc Boys And Girls Club Executive Director Talks History, Plans for the Future
The recently-hired Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Manitowoc is a county native and a graduate of Reedsville High School. During an appearance this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Jody Kasten spoke about the origin of the national organization. “There were three women in...
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Bank Robbery Case
A Green Bay man has been charged for his role in a bank robbery last week. Officers took 61-year-old Mark Vogel into custody shortly after the incident last Wednesday at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has charged Vogel with...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20. NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare. As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate...
CBS 58
Milwaukee plow truck driver dies after crash on I-894 at Beloit Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The plow truck driver that crashed Friday morning on 894 has died after being transported to a hospital. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department tells us the driver died Friday evening. The crash happened on I-894 southbound at Beloit Road and caused a full southbound closure. An...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
seehafernews.com
Competency Hearing Scheduled for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
Another competency hearing has been scheduled for the Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man eleven months ago today. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness informed the court on Friday that a previously ordered competency exam was completed last week, and that a report should be available by February 10th.
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Takes Next Step in the Construction of an Affordable Housing Project
The Two Rivers City Council is looking to the DNR for monetary help with an affordable housing project. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that during its Monday meeting, the Council approved an application to the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program. Any money received would go toward the environmental...
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
