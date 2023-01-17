Rochester native Joey Sasso returns to Netflix for new show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Joey Sasso is coming back to Netflix.

The Circle winner announced in a tweet Tuesday he will be making his return to the streaming company in the new show Perfect Match — which will feature 23 Netflix reality stars from shows Love Is Blind , Sexy Beasts , Too Hot to Handle , and others, where they will compete for love with each other.

Back in 2020, Sasso won the $100,000 grand prize on Netflix’s first season of their reality show The Circle .

News 8 interviewed Sasso back in 2020 before the end of his season on The Circle premiered.

Perfect Match will start streaming on Netflix on Valentine’s Day.

