For six seasons, MTV's Teen Wolf series took viewers through supernatural twists, turns and shocking deaths in Beacon Hills. When Scott McCall turned into a werewolf during season 1 way back in 2011, who could've thought that fans would get a feature film more than a decade later? If you felt like the 2017's series finale left the door open for more, then you may be happy to learn the teen drama returns to the small screen on Jan. 26. And Allison returns from the dead!

3 DAYS AGO