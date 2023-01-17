Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Liverpool vs. Chelsea Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere
The weekend's English Premier League action gets underway with this crucial clash on Saturday at Anfield between Liverpool and Chelsea, in a match that brings together this season's two biggest underperformers. Accustomed to contending for the EPL title, both sides find themselves marooned in the unfamiliar territory of midtable, with...
CNET
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': How to Watch and Where to Stream
For six seasons, MTV's Teen Wolf series took viewers through supernatural twists, turns and shocking deaths in Beacon Hills. When Scott McCall turned into a werewolf during season 1 way back in 2011, who could've thought that fans would get a feature film more than a decade later? If you felt like the 2017's series finale left the door open for more, then you may be happy to learn the teen drama returns to the small screen on Jan. 26. And Allison returns from the dead!
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming Soon
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Within about the next two months, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively...
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Makes Major Changes to the Game's Story
The Last of Us episode 2 landed on HBO Max on Sunday, and it saw Ellie, Tess and Joel taking the first steps of their dark journey across the US. Fans of the classic video game will undoubtedly be pleased at how closely it mirrors the source material. There were...
CNET
Is 'The Last of Us' Fungal Outbreak Possible? A Scientific Investigation
HBO's Chernobyl was a masterful series dramatizing the 1986 nuclear reactor meltdown at the eponymous power plant. The Craig Mazin-directed limited series dominated the cultural conversation in our pre-pandemic world, earning critical praise and a couple of Emmys. At CNET Science we were most interested in how closely Mazin and co. were able to stick to real-world science. Turns out, they did a good job.
Comments / 0