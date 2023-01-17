ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Drag ‘George Santos’ Crashes NFL Playoffs, Lies His Face Off

Minutes after the NFC divisional matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles concluded, Saturday Night Live kicked off with a Fox postgame show with appearances by sideline reporter “George Santos” and Kitara Ravache, the freshman congressman’s alleged drag alter ego. “George Santos here reporting live...
The 49ers are America's Team if they destroy the evil Dallas Cowboys

You know the speech. If you didn’t see it when it happened, you’ve almost certainly seen it replayed a million times since. There’s Jimmy Johnson standing in the Cowboys’ locker room, damp with sweat, looking happier than he’s ever looked, screaming HOW ‘BOUT DEM COWBOYS?! so loudly and so joyously that you can still hear those words echoing out 30 years later. You still hear them on the radio. You still hear announcers say them on TV. You still hear Cowboys fans saying them constantly, because their collective vocabulary consists of just three additional words. The charms of that catchphrase wore off five minutes after Johnson uttered it, but you and I are stuck with it forever. That’s how our culture works now, and that’s why America — along with “America’s Team” — must be destroyed.
