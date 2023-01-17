ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford

An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
BUFORD, GA
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire

A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program

The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ATHENS, GA
Escaped Hall County inmate found and arrested in Buford

A Hall County inmate who walked off his work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch was found Friday in an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. According to a press release by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers was taken back into custody without incident at around 2:30 p.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop

Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Lunchtime Blaze Destroys Barn

Local – A barn in White County was destroyed in a lunchtime fire today (Saturday), but quick actions by firefighters kept the fire localized to a single structure. In an email today (Saturday) from White County Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett, White County Dispatch received a call shortly after 12:00 pm of a fully involved barn fire that was nearing other structures.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Lawrenceville man arrested for shooting death of man in Norcross

A Lawrenceville man has been arrested and charged with the November shooting death of a man in Norcross. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Jose Caraballo, 28, of Lawrenceville, is charged in connection with the death of Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22, of Lawrenceville. Caraballo is...
NORCROSS, GA

