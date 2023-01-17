Read full article on original website
Related
Sports car driver leads deputy on 70 mph chase in 35 mph zone in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Forsyth County deputy attempting to pull over a vehicle for dim headlights found themselves in a high-speed chase with a driver in a sports car on Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, the driver in a sports...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford
An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: East Hightower Trail and Hwy 78 shut down due to overturned semi-truck
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 21, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of an overturned semi-truck on East Hightower Trail and Hwy 278 in South Walton County Saturday night. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that the road would be shut down for several hours.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire
A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
Pedestrian killed by GDOT HERO truck, Georgia State Patrol says
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night by a Georgia Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator truck. Georgia State Patrol said troopers received reports of a crash on Interstate 75/85 South near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Forsyth County Blotter: Traffic stops lead to DUI arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 6, a deputy observed a Honda Civic traveling on Peachtree Parkway at Sharon Road with no headlights or tail lights on.
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Cherokee County man accused of trying to run over group of people with car, hitting someone
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A Cherokee County man is accused of trying to run over people with his car stemming back to an October 2022 incident. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says David Houseright attempted to run over a group of people at Pebblebook Run in Canton. Deputies...
Red and Black
Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program
The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Teens crash stolen car while driving without lights to escape Hall deputies
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of teenagers are facing several charges after deputies say they stole a car, crashed it and then ran off into the woods. Hall County deputies say they tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Atlanta Highway near Gainesville on Saturday night. The car sped off from the stop, going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.
accesswdun.com
Escaped Hall County inmate found and arrested in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked off his work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch was found Friday in an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. According to a press release by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers was taken back into custody without incident at around 2:30 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 6th traffic stop for no tag results in arrest and vehicle towed; shoplifting; entering autos and more mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint –...
accesswdun.com
Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop
Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
Hall County inmate who escaped a work detail captured in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. On Friday, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers, of Flowery Branch, at an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. Rogers...
Hall County man arrested after slamming into concrete wall, deputy’s patrol car, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested after slamming into a Hall County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Monday. Hall County Sheriff officials said just after 3 p.m. Monday, a deputy saw 45-year-old Joey Patrick Dunagan driving erratically on Wild Smith Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
wrwh.com
Lunchtime Blaze Destroys Barn
Local – A barn in White County was destroyed in a lunchtime fire today (Saturday), but quick actions by firefighters kept the fire localized to a single structure. In an email today (Saturday) from White County Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett, White County Dispatch received a call shortly after 12:00 pm of a fully involved barn fire that was nearing other structures.
Cherokee County woman, 11-year-old son missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help locate a woman and her son. Officials said they are looking for 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, who was last seen in the Ball ground area on January 9th. [DOWNLOAD:...
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville man arrested for shooting death of man in Norcross
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested and charged with the November shooting death of a man in Norcross. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Jose Caraballo, 28, of Lawrenceville, is charged in connection with the death of Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22, of Lawrenceville. Caraballo is...
Funeral plans announced for UGA football player killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The family of the University of Georgia football player killed nearly a week ago announced plans to celebrate his life. A private service for Devin Willock will be held on Saturday in Athens. Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will attend.
Comments / 0