"By Stan ChoeWall Street is ticking higher on Monday, as stocks drift upward following weeks of back-and-forth trading driven by hopes for cooling inflation and worries about the economy.The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher after flitting between small gains and losses, roughly in the same place as two months ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 81 points, or 0.2%, at 33,456, as of 10:08 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.Markets have been churning for weeks with sharp swings in both directions. On one hand, they’ve benefited from hopes that the nation’s high inflation will...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO