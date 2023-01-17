Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin eyes $21.4K zone as analyst predicts BTC price will chase gold
Bitcoin (BTC) rose toward new multi-month highs on Jan. 20 as analysis predicted a new trading range above $18,000. Bitcoin price range "well defined" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD testing but preserving support at $21,000. The pair edged higher at the Wall Street open, in line...
CoinTelegraph
Dead cat bounce? Bitcoin price nears $23,000 in fresh 5-month high
Bitcoin (BTC) took a swing at $23,000 into Jan. 21 as Asia buyers drove fresh market strength. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD battling bears to reach $22,790 on Bitstamp overnight — its highest since August. With new multi-month peaks coming in quick succession despite fears...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price rally provides much needed relief for BTC miners
Bitcoin mining powers network transactions and BTC price. During the 2021 bull run, some mining operations raised funds against their Bitcoin ASICs and BTC reserves. Miners also preordered ASICs at a hefty premium and some raised funds by conducting IPOs. As the crypto market turned bearish and liquidity seized within...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price consolidation opens the door for APE, MANA, AAVE and FIL to move higher
After nearly a 20% rally last week, Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to end this week with gains of roughly 10%. Bitcoin’s rally has improved sentiment and attracted buying in several altcoins. This sent the total crypto market capitalization firmly above the $1 trillion mark. The strong recovery in...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 1/20: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
The United States equities markets are on track to finish the week in the red but that has not resulted in a deeper loss for Bitcoin (BTC). The news of cryptocurrency lender Genesis filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy also did not have any meaningful impact on Bitcoin’s price. This shows that the selling pressure could be reducing.
CoinTelegraph
U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report
The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
Wall Street Drifts as Earning Reporting Season Ramps Up
"By Stan ChoeWall Street is ticking higher on Monday, as stocks drift upward following weeks of back-and-forth trading driven by hopes for cooling inflation and worries about the economy.The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher after flitting between small gains and losses, roughly in the same place as two months ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 81 points, or 0.2%, at 33,456, as of 10:08 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.Markets have been churning for weeks with sharp swings in both directions. On one hand, they’ve benefited from hopes that the nation’s high inflation will...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?
It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining in a university dorm: A cooler BTC story
The humble university dorm is a place for students taking their undergraduate degrees to study, rest, make new friends, host wild dorm parties and, of course, mine Bitcoin (BTC). A master’s student in market research and self-described “data guy,” Blake Kaufman, has hooked up an S9 Bitcoin miner to the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data shows room for BTC price to move higher this week
This week Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a 2023 high at $23,100 and the move followed a notable recovery in traditional markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which gained 2.9% on Jan. 20. Economic data continues to boost investors' hope that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce the pace...
CoinTelegraph
SEC charges Mango Markets exploiter for allegedly stealing $116M in crypto
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has followed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and others in filing parallel charges against the crypto user allegedly behind a multimillion-dollar exploit of decentralized exchange Mango Markets. In a Jan. 20 notice, the SEC alleged Avraham Eisenberg manipulated Mango Markets’ MNGO governance token,...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis files for bankruptcy, FTX explores a reboot, and Bitzlato news: Hodler’s Digest: Jan. 15-21
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FTX contagions continue to spread through the crypto industry, with Genesis Capital filing for bankruptcy protection in New York, estimating liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, and assets at the same level. The company plans a “dual track process,” which will pursue “sale, capital raise, and/or an equitization transaction” and enable the business “to emerge under new ownership.” Genesis’ derivatives, spot trading, broker-dealer and custody businesses are not included in the proceedings, according to the company. In an effort to maintain liquidity, Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group suspended dividend withdrawals.
Ritche Bros. Secures $500M Strategic Investment From Starboard; Raises Cash Payout In IAA Proposal
Ritche Bros. Auctioneers Inc RBA has changed the terms of its acquisition proposal of IAA Inc IAA, increasing the cash consideration to IAA shareholders. Under the terms of the amended agreement, IAA shareholders will receive $12.80 per share in cash and 0.5252 common shares of Ritchie Bros. for each share of IAA common stock they own.
CoinTelegraph
Fasttoken (FTN) public sale ends successfully with price rise and the Fastex Chain testing in February
The public sale for Fasttoken (FTN) has officially come to an end on January 20th, with the token being sold at an initial price of 0.38 USD. However, shortly after the public sale, the price of FTN has already risen to 0.40 USD. This marks the first major milestone for the Fastex ecosystem and its official cryptocurrency, FTN.
CoinTelegraph
Japan’s FSA expects to allow certain stablecoins by June 2023
Japan’s new regulations allowing investors to trade using stablecoins like Tether (USDT) are expected to be adopted no later than in June 2023, according to a local financial authority. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan is working on lifting the ban on the domestic distribution of stablecoins, planning...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: SBF’s newest Excel spreadsheet reveals all
Large enterprise businesses spend tons of money keeping track of their financial dealings — think accountants, financial analysts, consultants and enterprise-grade accounting software. Sam Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, used Microsoft Excel. On Jan. 17, in another sloppy Excel spreadsheet, SBF revealed that FTX US was solvent. The Excel file purportedly showed...
CoinTelegraph
Going cashless: Norway's digital currency project raises privacy questions
The small Nordic country of Norway may not be particularly notable on the global crypto map. With its 22 blockchain solution providers, the nation doesn’t stand out even at the regional level. However, as the race to test and implement central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) accelerates every day, the...
CoinTelegraph
Davos-launched blockchain project aims to be the 'SWIFT' of stablecoins and CBDCs
A Hong Kong-based blockchain company has launched a digital payments system aimed at bridging the gap between stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Red Date Technology, the blockchain infrastructure firm which is also leading one of China’s blockchain efforts, launched the Universal Digital Payment Network (UDPN) on Jan. 19 during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto to play 'major role' in UAE trade: foreign trade Minister
Crypto will play a “major role” in the United Arab Emirates' global trade moving forward, says the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi. Speaking with Bloomberg on Jan. 20 in Davos Switzerland — where world leaders are currently gathered for the 2023 World Economic Forum — Al-Zeyoudi provided a host of updates regarding the UAE’s trade partnerships and policies heading into 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Railgun and Railway Wallet innovate on shielded NFTs
Railgun and partner project Railway Wallet have released the world’s first shielded nonfungible token (NFT) system on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain and Polygon (with an Arbitrum launch arriving soon). Shielded NFTs are now live on the Railway web and desktop apps. This is a huge leap for privacy technology...
Comments / 1