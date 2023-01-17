Read full article on original website
Melissa Gwendola Spiers
Melissa Gwendola Spiers, 35 of Kansas City, MO passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Kansas City. She was born February 6, 1987 in Chillicothe, Missouri the daughter of Phillip and Janet (Nyberg) Spiers. Melissa graduated from Pattonsburg High School in May 2005. She was preceded in death by her...
Anna C. Hiatt
Anna C. Hiatt, age 96, Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly Grant City, Missouri died. January 20, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Lincoln. Anna was born March 20, 1926, in Herman, Nebraska. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Freda (Stevens) McMichael. Her family moved to Denver, Missouri when she was a child and she spent most of her life in Worth County.
Lucille Thornton
Lucille Thornton, 90, Lansing, KS (formerly of New Hampton, MO) passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at a Lansing, KS assisted living. She was born March 17, 1932 in Custer, South Dakota the daughter of Roy Lee and Mary Etta (Redman) Morgan. On December 9, 1972 she married Billy L....
Bill Eugene “Bill” Hall
Billy Eugene “Bill” Hall, 87, of Ravenwood, MO, and formerly of Maryville, MO, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. Bill was born on February 19, 1935, in Sheridan, MO, to Henry Leroy “Roy” and Myrtle Grace (Scott) Hall. His parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his sister, Frances Jean Ferris, and his brother, Paul Hall.
Herman Seckel
Visitation for 89-year-old Herman Seckel of Dearborn will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, all at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, Missouri. Burial: Dearborn Cemetery, Dearborn.
James M. Kerwin
James M. Kerwin, 79, passed away the morning of December 13, 2022 at the Worth County Convalescent Center. James was two days shy of his 80th birthday. James was born December 15, 1942 in Parnell, MO to Phillip and Mildred Kerwin. James joined older siblings: Mary Jo Guard (2017), Robert (2017) & Martin.
Florida Man Hurt in Holt County Accident
A Florida truck driver was left with moderate injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Thursday. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Cocoa, Florida resident Fernando C. Suarez was driving a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer with a 2019 Vanguard box trailer attached southbound on Interstate 29 about three miles south of Mound City at 12:02 P.M. when his truck went off the west shoulder of the highway.
Maysville, Mercer Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was injured following a one vehicle accident near Maysville Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 year old Hunter Smidt was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and ditch and stopped on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
Livingston County Sheriff 01/20/2023 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
January 02 LCSO assisted a rural family on possible suicidal relative that had sent disturbing message(s) and was unable to be located. Person was later located in another county and was fine but would seek professional assistance. January 06 a Dawn resident reported violation of a protection order after receiving...
PSC Approves Change In Evergy Missouri West DSIM Charge
It is rare that you hear about your monthly bills becoming cheaper, but thanks to a new approved filing from the Missouri Public Service Commission Evergy Missouri West customers will see a small decrease in their monthly electric bills. The Public Service Commission has approved the filing which will adjust...
Chillicothe Prison Offender Death Announced
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced an offender death from this weekend. According to the Department of Corrections at 1:30 A.M. 49-year-old Margaret Phillips, DOC No. 89615, was pronounced dead at the Chillicothe Correctional Center from apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
Worth County Board Reviews Staffing Needs For 23-23 During January Session
Worth County School Board members extended the superintendent’s contract and gave the first reading of next year’s school calendar during their January meeting. Next year’s school year will begin on August 22nd and conclude on May 16th. It includes 167 student days. The board received a report...
Plattsburg Tigers to Play 8-Man Football in 2023
The Plattsburg Board of Education Wednesday voted unanimously to move to 8-man football starting in 2023. Plattsburg will play in the 8-man ranks for three seasons with an eye towards returning to play 11-man football in the 2026 season. The Plattsburg program has been hurt in recent years with lower...
Stanberry Board Members Receive Mid-Year Budget Update
Stanberry School Board members received a mid-year budget update and held the first reading of next year’s school calendar during their January meeting. The 2023-24 School Year will begin on August 23rd and run through May 15th. It includes 163 full days of school, 2 half-days, and 1,083 hours. The second and final reading for the calendar will be held during the February session.
Cainsville Board Approves 5-Day Per Week Calendar For 2023-24 School Year
Cainsville School Board members approved a 5-day per week school calendar for the 2023-24 school year during their January meeting. The school district previously explored the option of a 4-day school week and took public input during the process. Cainsville’s board approved a senior trip destination of South Dakota after...
Troopers Arrest Kidder Man Thursday Evening in DeKalb County on Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Kidder man Thursday evening in DeKalb County on a driving charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 25-year-old Kenneth E. Hershberger around 10:17 Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash over one-thousand dollars.
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County
A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
