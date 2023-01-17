A Florida truck driver was left with moderate injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Thursday. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Cocoa, Florida resident Fernando C. Suarez was driving a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer with a 2019 Vanguard box trailer attached southbound on Interstate 29 about three miles south of Mound City at 12:02 P.M. when his truck went off the west shoulder of the highway.

HOLT COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO