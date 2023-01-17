Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots around Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Dayton Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood. Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 for multiple reports of a man in possession of a handgun. The suspect was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood. Authorities say there was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with the suspect.
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley
Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
2news.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
mynews4.com
Two men arrested in Fernley after police chase
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested two men on multiple charges on Thursday. Deputies went to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies entered the area, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
KOLO TV Reno
Multi-agency search ends in arrest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michael Segna was arrested late Thursday night by detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit, or RCSU. The incident started earlier in the day, when Reno Police stopped a car that was reportedly stolen. Responders say an infant was in the car with Segna at the time. Segna allegedly drove away, hitting an officer in the process. That officer was not seriously hurt. Later, Carson City deputies tried to stop the same car. Segna eluded deputies, who then informed the RCSU he may be going to Sparks.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
mynews4.com
Reno police searching for missing elderly man
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with finding a missing elderly man. Seventy-seven-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on Jan. 14. He is described as a white man, 5'10, 190 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hat and black and blue jacket.
2news.com
Police: 5 Cars Crash After Driver Runs Red Light in South Reno
Police say a driver ran a red light causing a five car crash at the Virginia Street & McCarran Blvd. intersection late Thursday morning. According to police, the cars hit were going both north and southbound, just before 11:15 a.m. A couple people were hurt and took themselves to the...
2news.com
No One Hurt in Northeast Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say no one was hurt in a northeast Reno apartment fire early Friday afternoon. It happened near North Virginia Street and Talus Way just after 1:15 p.m. Firefighters tell us it was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. Two apartment units were heavily damaged. Fire crews say...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said. Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were...
Man accused of starting fire that killed girlfriend found ‘not competent’ to stand trial
The man who is accused of starting a mobile home fire in November 2021 that killed his girlfriend and her three dogs was found not competent to stand trial, according to court records.
mynews4.com
Authorities release audio from 911 call after Jeremy Renner was ran over by SnowCat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) have released the 911 call audio when actor, Jeremy Renner, was ran over by a snowplowing equipment on New Year's day. In the 20-minute call, Renner can be heard moaning in the background after...
mynews4.com
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident outside Reno home
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Actor Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones when his industrial snowplow ran over him outside his Reno home on New Year's Day. Renner posted a picture of him doing physical therapy on his social media platforms on Saturday with a caption that reads, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens"
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
2news.com
Two Animals Being Treated After Building Fire Near Downtown
Investigators tell us a Reno Police Officer saw smoke and called the fire department. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the area noticed smoke at a single-family residence and called for fire resources.
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
‘This isn’t how I wanted to meet you’: 911 call recounts Jeremy Renner’s harrowing rescue
A 20-minute 911 call from the snow plow accident that seriously injured actor Jeremy Renner has been released.
