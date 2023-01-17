Designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi showcased his Fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, taking cues from Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho. The show kicked off with an unlikely appearance from Emily In Paris‘ Lucas Bravo, who traded his sultry chef Gabriel alter-ego for a Christian Bale-style demeanour. The Netflix star made his runway debut in a smartly-tailored floor-length coat, complete with black latex gloves, a silvery tie and a slicked-back hairstyle. Completing the look was a blood-splattered face and an uneasy grin. Alongside Bravo, the runway saw actor Stefano Gianino make his PFW debut, otherwise known as Niccolo from The White Lotus.

2 DAYS AGO