Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
adidas and IVY PARK Launch Drop 7: "PARK TRAIL"
Beyoncé’s IVY PARK and adidas just launched its seventh drop, dubbed “PARK TRAIL.”. Drawing inspiration from “the resilience of the outdoors” and “the spirit of the streets,” the new drop features a range of gender-neutral styles across fashion, performance, footwear and accessories. To...
Hypebae
Would You Cop These Unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh?
Images of an unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low designed by the late Virgil Abloh have surfaced online. Not much information on these fuzzy shoes is available at the moment. However, based on mockups and images taken by Don C reveal an AF1 Low covered in faux fur in shades of pink, orange and yellow. A subtle Swoosh appears on the side in deep navy, while Abloh’s recognizable labeled shoelaces peep through the material.
Hypebae
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Red Pockets From Your Favorite Brands
One of the biggest holidays of the year in Asian regions such as China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and more, Lunar New Year marks a special time spent with loved ones while preparing for a prosperous year. Also known as the Spring Festival, this year’s holiday celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac.
Hypebae
This $33 USD Mascara Is the Key to Kim Kardashian’s Infamous XXL Lashes
Earlier in my makeup journey, the trend of getting your eyelashes to look like Kim Kardashian‘s was a “thing.” I made a mess of mine back then, but thanks to her makeup artist, we’ve now got the secret weapon Kim K uses on her lashes: mascara.
Hypebae
AURALEE Debuts Another New Balance Collab on the Runway
AURALEE’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection was all about coziness, from the fire ‘fits right down to the footwear. “The feel of hazily stepping out from a slumber and the sheltered snugness of home into the outside world protected and wrapped in comforting, enveloping layers of softness. A quiet sense of ease and well-being” reads the brand’s press release.
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton FW23 Mens' Collection Celebrates Never Growing Up
Carrying late designer Virgil Abloh‘s legacy forward, Louis Vuitton unveils a new chapter, presenting its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Tapping KidSuper founder Colm Dillane as the first to co-design an offering following Abloh’s passing. Rosalía opened the show with a host of electric Brazilian songs, instantly setting the tone. Rather than operating on a traditional runway, the mélange of clothing appears in the domestic sphere as the runway is segmented to mimic rooms in a home. Creating a coming of age narrative, models move through a hospital room, hinting a the beginning of life, migrating to a child and teenager’s safe spaces.
Hypebae
Nike's Air Jordan 1 High OG Arrives in "Washed Pink"
Jordan Brand just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 women’s exclusive, and it does not disappoint. Reimagining the signature Air Jordan 1 High OG silhouette, the latest edition arrives in a delicate “Washed Pink” colorway. Seemingly taking cues from the men’s “Washed Heritage” silhouette which dropped earlier this month, the women’s iteration features a washed-out pink upper, complete with “Atmosphere”-tinted suede overlays. The color adorns the shoe’s mudguards, heel counters and lacing systems, spilling over into the Nike Swooshes.
Hypebae
'Emily In Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Walks Louis Gabriel Nouchi's FW23 Runway
Designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi showcased his Fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, taking cues from Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho. The show kicked off with an unlikely appearance from Emily In Paris‘ Lucas Bravo, who traded his sultry chef Gabriel alter-ego for a Christian Bale-style demeanour. The Netflix star made his runway debut in a smartly-tailored floor-length coat, complete with black latex gloves, a silvery tie and a slicked-back hairstyle. Completing the look was a blood-splattered face and an uneasy grin. Alongside Bravo, the runway saw actor Stefano Gianino make his PFW debut, otherwise known as Niccolo from The White Lotus.
Comments / 0