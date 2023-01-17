ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Jefferson County Sheriff concerned over lack of food for inmates

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Back in September, we learned that Jefferson County adult and juvenile jails were running out of money and struggling to feed their inmates. According to Sheriff Lafayette Woods, after a lawsuit was settled between the sheriff's department and the Jefferson County Judge, the jail would receive enough money that would until the end of the last year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Lonoke County sheriffs searching for missing 18-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old Tyler Charlton. Charlton was last seen on Jan. 17 near Highway 319 in rural Lonoke County. Authorities said Tyler was last seen wearing blue jeans, an Arkansas State t-shirt with a blue...
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teen

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19. 17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
CABOT, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: UPDATE ON FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives announced today they have identified the vehicle and driver involved in the Jan. 15 incident resulting in the death of one juvenile victim. The name of the driver is not being released at this time as detectives continue their investigation. More information may be released as...
KATV

NLRPD seeking public help in locating suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect. In a Tweet on Thursday, police shared video of the suspect utilizing a counterfeit ID to withdraw funds from an account she was not associated with. Anyone with...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating 2021 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021. On April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street and discovered 55-year-old Jackie Gipson deceased. The manner of death has not been released, but detectives are investigating the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy