A 15-year-old arrested after eluding police for several weeks, sending schools into lockdown during a multi-day manhunt. Until yesterday, U.S. Marshals tracked him down, and took Tyler Bland into custody.
Little Rock police investigating self-inflicted shooting Saturday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that left one person injured. Police said the gunshot was self-inflicted. The individual shot themselves shortly before 10:20 a.m. this morning on 18th Monroe St., according to the LRPD. Upon their arrival, police taped off...
Little Rock police investigating Saturday evening SWAT call-out
Agents with the Little Rock police’s SWAT team has been called out to a home on the 100 block of Terrace Place.
Little Rock police release details in Big Country Chateau shooting, identifies victim
Little Rock police have released details identifying the victim in the deadly December shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartment.
Student arrested for bringing stolen gun to Mills High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the afternoon of January 19, 2023, a resource officer at Mills High School received information that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm. Deputies made contact with the student and were able to locate a Glock 17 9mm— however, an examination...
Police: Suspect arrested in North Little Rock deadly shooting on East Broadway
North Little Rock police arrested the suspect in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting on East Broadway that left one man dead.
Pulaski County deputies confiscate gun from Mills High School student
A report from a school resource officer led to Pulaski County deputies confiscating a gun from a student on Thursday.
ADC: Inmate dies 3 weeks after fight
An inmate died Thursday as a result of a fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.
Family hoping NLRPD catches suspect in Tuesday deadly shooting
Their loved one, 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins, was shot and killed at night in the 1700 block of east Broadway in North Little Rock.
Searcy drug bust stops high school pill purchases, police say
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force made an arrest with the help of Searcy police Wednesday, taking potentially deadly drugs away from a woman accused of selling them to children.
Jefferson County Sheriff concerned over lack of food for inmates
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Back in September, we learned that Jefferson County adult and juvenile jails were running out of money and struggling to feed their inmates. According to Sheriff Lafayette Woods, after a lawsuit was settled between the sheriff's department and the Jefferson County Judge, the jail would receive enough money that would until the end of the last year.
Lonoke County sheriffs searching for missing 18-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old Tyler Charlton. Charlton was last seen on Jan. 17 near Highway 319 in rural Lonoke County. Authorities said Tyler was last seen wearing blue jeans, an Arkansas State t-shirt with a blue...
North Little Rock police: Suspect dead in early morning standoff, officer on administrative leave
North Little Rock police said one person was found dead inside a home after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.
Cabot police search for missing teen
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19. 17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
BNPD: UPDATE ON FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives announced today they have identified the vehicle and driver involved in the Jan. 15 incident resulting in the death of one juvenile victim. The name of the driver is not being released at this time as detectives continue their investigation. More information may be released as...
NLRPD seeking public help in locating suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect. In a Tweet on Thursday, police shared video of the suspect utilizing a counterfeit ID to withdraw funds from an account she was not associated with. Anyone with...
Arkansas inmate serving 15-year sentence, dies from altercation injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released information about a death of an inmate from Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. Timothy Hedrick, 29 died on Jan. 14 at the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His death was due to injuries involving other inmates in...
Little Rock police investigating 2021 homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021. On April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street and discovered 55-year-old Jackie Gipson deceased. The manner of death has not been released, but detectives are investigating the...
Police: Searcy drug bust finds ecstasy & Xanax possibly laced with fentanyl, gun
Searcy police and agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force said they found hundreds of pills of ecstasy and Xanax in a drug bust that they note could possibly be laced with fentanyl.
