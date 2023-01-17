Read full article on original website
The Petty Reason Why Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Declined Netflix's 'Perfect Match'
Netflix just announced the launch of its new dating series Perfect Match compiling all of your Netflix Original favorite cast members. Amidst the announcement, Abishek “Shake” Chatterjee revealed he was invited, but declined. In Season 2 of Love Is Blind, Shake lost the approval of fans after his...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
Paris Hilton’s 10th Grade Yearbook Photo Proves That the '00s Were a Different Time for Beauty
High School yearbook pictures can be a hit or miss, but for Paris Hilton, the material has always been there and her snap of the ’00s Miss Hilton proved just that. Hilton re-shared a fan post of herself in all her teenage glory. The black and white photo captioned “Paris Hilton, 10th,” denoting that she was in the 10th grade, screamed nothing but “It Girl.” For all of the Simple Life fans, you can obviously tell that the energy is still the same from then to now. In over 20 years, nothing has changed for the OG of reality television. It’s odd to see the star here years before we even know who she was with choppy shoulder-length layered tresses and side-sweeping bangs. From the yearbook capture, It’s clear that a star was being born. It’s also pretty weird to imagine that the Paris Hilton lived a “simple life” before the fame as well. My, how times have changed.
Amanda Bynes Will Be Reuniting With the 'All That' Cast
To grow up as a kid’s in the ’90s is to understand that All That was the best thing invented since sliced bread. Now, childhood dreams are coming true as Amanda Bynes is reuniting with her cast members Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg at this year’s ’90s con to celebrate all things from the denim-clad era.
Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Coolidge recently tried TikTok and her video did not disappoint. The White Lotus star joined forces with Jennifer Lopez on the clip, offering a poetry reading of “Jenny From the Block.”. “This is my first TikTok, and I was thinking of something cool to do and I think...
Fear of God x Birkenstock Debut Collaborative "Los Feliz" Slides
Fear of God and Birkenstock have joined forces for the first time to introduce the cozy, comfy slide of the season: the Los Feliz. Named after Jerry Lorenzo‘s home in Los Angeles, the slides are developed exclusively with Birkenstock 1774. The inaugural release arrives with two colorways — a grayish-beige calf suede iteration and a wool felt option. Lorenzo explained in an interview with Vogue that the intention of the shoe was for ultimate style and comfort. “I chose to use the name for this Birkenstock project because it is one of the rare neighborhoods in LA where you don’t really need a car,” he explained the naming behind the design, adding, “you can walk from place to place, from the coffee shop to the store, and it is livable on foot. The design speaks to that lifestyle as well as the lifestyle of Los Angeles more broadly so it felt right to put the two together.”
Fall Out Boy Announce Upcoming Album and Release New Single "Love From the Other Side"
Fall Out Boy is finally back. The band has announced an upcoming album titled So Much (for) Stardust as well as the lead single, which is “Love From the Other Side.”. The band took to their official Instagram to announce the news. “New Album So Much (For) Stardust, produced by Neal Avron, out March 24th on @fueledby/@dcd2records,” they captioned a photo of the album artwork. “New song ‘Love From The Other Side’ out now.”
Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Addresses Speculation on "Flowers" Being About Liam Hemsworth
It’s been over a week since Miley Cyrus dropped her latest single, “Flowers,” which many believe is about her ex Liam Hemsworth. Now, her sister Brandi Cyrus is commenting on that possibility. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making...
boygenius Release 3 New Songs and Announce New Debut Album 'The Record'
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker aka boygenius are back. The iconic trio have returned with three new songs, “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” Additionally, they announced a new debut album titled The Record, which drops on March 30. boygenius...
Disney Channel Alum Ashley Tisdale Gets Candid About Alopecia Diagnosis
The Disney Channel queen Ashley Tisdale recently opened up about her alopecia diagnosis. In a short video, the star divulges that she was diagnosed the condition and shared deets on how she has learned to treat her hair loss. Tisdale opened the video by recanting over the bald spot she noticed near her hairline in her early 20s. She advises that she asked her hair colorist what was happening and that was the day she discovered what alopecia was. Following up, she went to her dermatologist with concerns and received official confirmation of having the disease. At the time, she had a lot of stress present in her life and found out how much stress could trigger the condition.
Maya Jama Opens up About Being the First Non-White Host of 'Love Island UK'
Back in 2022, Maya Jama was announced as the new host of Love Island UK, a change that most fans had both been anticipating and hoping for, for quite some time. Now, the British presenter has made her way onto our screens for the show’s winter edition, which kicked off last week.
Yaeji Drops New Single "For Granted"
Seoul-born, New York-based artist Yaeji finds the beauty in anger and destruction in her latest single, “For Granted.”. Directed by and starring the effervescent musician, Yaeji channels her creative rage in the track’s accompanying music video, watching herself build her surroundings from a bird’s eye view, marveling at the life she takes for granted. The light-hearted and infectious tune betray the short film’s plot as mini Yaeji smashes her belongings with a sledgehammer.
Channing Tatum Is Writing A Romance Novel With 'Bad Feminist' Author, Roxane Gay
Actor Channing Tatum spoke with Vanity Fair about his journey with love and heartbreak, which led to the most random discovery we’ve had this week: his romance novel. After having his daughter and an emotionally charged divorce in 2019, Tatum was forced to go inwards and do the emotional work cis men notoriously avoid. “It was probably exactly what I needed. I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work… Really, it just started with my daughter,” he told the publication.
Byredo's "First Emotions" Makeup Collection Sets the Center Stage for "Drunk in Love" Glam
Byredo has released its first makeup collection under the direction of famed artist Lucia Pica dubbed “First Emotions.”. The romantic collection features rich browns and iridescent rose tones all encapsulated in a moody eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, two lipsticks and a gorgeous mascara. “Byredo perfume is an invisible medium of emotion through scent. I want makeup to be a visual medium of emotions. “First Emotions” is essentially about that first being in love state. It’s enigmatic, it’s usually outside the visual and outside language. It’s a reflection of how the body feels before they’re comprehended in the brain.” The collection is a feeling of being “Drunk in Love” with perfectly smudged eyes and traces of lipstick left over a crisp white collar.
Usher Lights Paris Fashion Week on Fire With Hot Cheeto Orange Hair
Usher can pull off any look as the Grammy-award winning artist set the front row of Paris Fashion Week ablaze with his bright orange hair. The 44-year-old musician debuted his new fiery ‘do in attendance at the Wales Bonner runway show on this past Tuesday, January 17. Upon closer inspection, the iconic singer opted for a slight ombré effect as the top flaunted a sunset-hued darker orange, whereas the bottom boasted a more true sunshine-tined shade.
