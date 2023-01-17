Read full article on original website
KGWA Local News Friday 01.20.23
RW)--Enid High School’s head football coach, Rashaun Woods, announced this morning he has accepted a head football coaching position at John Tyler High School in Tyler, TX, effective immediately. Cameron Conder, offense coordinator, will be appointed the interim head coach while the district seeks a replacement for Woods. Billy Tipps, athletic director, thanked Woods for his dedication to the program and wished him well in his future endeavors. Woods completed four seasons at EHS. During his tenure, he took the Plainsmen from a winless season to 6-6. The total record was 11-32 during Woods time with Enid High School. The head football coaching position has been posted at enidpublicschools.org/applytoday. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply and send a resume with cover letter to Athletic Director, Billy Tipps at bjtipps@enidk12.org. Applicants will be considered as soon as applications are received.
KGWA Local News Thursday 01.19.23
CC)--The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners will meet this evening. This week’s Regular Meeting is delayed from its normal Tuesday schedule as a result of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to consider reallocating just over $226,000 to allow Northern Oklahoma College to provide a building to house Making a Difference’s after-school program for 10 years. If approved, the action will reallocate 2019 through 2022 Community Development Block Grant funding between the city of Enid and Making a Difference for a 10-year lease of 110 S. University on NOC’s campus in Enid. Commissioners also will consider approving a $9,750 grant award to Enid Public Schools for a mural located at Hayes Elementary School, and address a number of other business items. During the study session, commissioners will hear a quarterly Vance Development Authority update from Mike Cooper, an update from Renew on the wind turbine refurbishment facility and a strategic planning update; present public safety sales tax report; and discuss the Enid Public Transportation Advisory Board ordinance. The commissioners will meet in study session at 5:00 this afternoon, followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
Jail bookings Jan. 9-17
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
Oklahoma marijuana grow facility building total loss after fire in downtown Tonkawa
The fire at Kongfei Green LLC Marijuana Grow Facility started just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and crews worked all morning into the afternoon to knock the fire out.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories
Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
40 kilos of cocaine discovered in Canadian County traffic stop
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office says approximately 40 kilos of cocaine was discovered during a routine traffic stop Tuesday evening.
Oklahoma City sues oil company for stealing water intended for emergency drought relief
Oklahoma City and the OKC Water Utilities Trust have filed a lawsuit against an oil company for stealing the city’s water and harming protected lands at the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge. The company, Revolution Resources, operates a well site at the Wiley Post Airport in Bethany, where they started drilling...
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets
CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
