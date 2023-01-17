CC)--The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners will meet this evening. This week’s Regular Meeting is delayed from its normal Tuesday schedule as a result of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to consider reallocating just over $226,000 to allow Northern Oklahoma College to provide a building to house Making a Difference’s after-school program for 10 years. If approved, the action will reallocate 2019 through 2022 Community Development Block Grant funding between the city of Enid and Making a Difference for a 10-year lease of 110 S. University on NOC’s campus in Enid. Commissioners also will consider approving a $9,750 grant award to Enid Public Schools for a mural located at Hayes Elementary School, and address a number of other business items. During the study session, commissioners will hear a quarterly Vance Development Authority update from Mike Cooper, an update from Renew on the wind turbine refurbishment facility and a strategic planning update; present public safety sales tax report; and discuss the Enid Public Transportation Advisory Board ordinance. The commissioners will meet in study session at 5:00 this afternoon, followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

ENID, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO