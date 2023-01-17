ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher County, OK

KGWA Local News Friday 01.20.23

RW)--Enid High School’s head football coach, Rashaun Woods, announced this morning he has accepted a head football coaching position at John Tyler High School in Tyler, TX, effective immediately. Cameron Conder, offense coordinator, will be appointed the interim head coach while the district seeks a replacement for Woods. Billy Tipps, athletic director, thanked Woods for his dedication to the program and wished him well in his future endeavors. Woods completed four seasons at EHS. During his tenure, he took the Plainsmen from a winless season to 6-6. The total record was 11-32 during Woods time with Enid High School. The head football coaching position has been posted at enidpublicschools.org/applytoday. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply and send a resume with cover letter to Athletic Director, Billy Tipps at bjtipps@enidk12.org. Applicants will be considered as soon as applications are received.
ENID, OK
KGWA Local News Thursday 01.19.23

CC)--The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners will meet this evening. This week’s Regular Meeting is delayed from its normal Tuesday schedule as a result of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to consider reallocating just over $226,000 to allow Northern Oklahoma College to provide a building to house Making a Difference’s after-school program for 10 years. If approved, the action will reallocate 2019 through 2022 Community Development Block Grant funding between the city of Enid and Making a Difference for a 10-year lease of 110 S. University on NOC’s campus in Enid. Commissioners also will consider approving a $9,750 grant award to Enid Public Schools for a mural located at Hayes Elementary School, and address a number of other business items. During the study session, commissioners will hear a quarterly Vance Development Authority update from Mike Cooper, an update from Renew on the wind turbine refurbishment facility and a strategic planning update; present public safety sales tax report; and discuss the Enid Public Transportation Advisory Board ordinance. The commissioners will meet in study session at 5:00 this afternoon, followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 9-17

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps

When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
CUSHING, OK
Journal Tribune

Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories

Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
TONKAWA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets

CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
CHOCTAW, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
STILLWATER, OK

