Sazerac, the maker of Pappy Van Winkle, Weller, Buffalo Trace, Blanton’s and other premium bourbons, has sued its former longtime distributor over millions in unpaid bills. The spirits company, which owns distillers in Frankfort and Bardstown in Kentucky as well as offices in Louisville and New Orleans, filed a lawsuit on Jan. 13 in U.S. District Court in Louisville against Texas-based Republic National Distributing Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO