Toyko-based brand Facetasm presents a whimsical Fall/Winter 2023 collection, “Stay Gold,” inspired by the 1983 classic film, The Outsiders. The Paris Fashion Week offering is carefully curated yet playful as a varied color palette and innovative tailoring deliver bold and truly unique ensembles. A rainbow ombre suit is comprised of a purple gradient blazer and vivid, eye-catching striped pants. The painterly violet hue pattern makes several appearances on double breasted coats and wide-legged trousers. Canadian tuxedos are made anew with shearling lining and zippers daring to separate the shoulders as well as the waist, boasting ultimate versatility. Motorcycle jackets feature the same construction providing a multitude of ways to wear the outerwear pieces. Elsewhere, hoodies exude high fashion with color blocked tassel detailing. Parachut pants are paired with inventive crop tops that are seemingly held together by scant buckles, presenting a sultry take on streetwear.

2 DAYS AGO