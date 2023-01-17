Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
Hypebae
TikTok Is Obsessed With Candle Warmer Lamps — And We Understand Why
Nothing is more decadent and enthralling than opening a luxury candle bound to make your sensorial experience bounce. Tom Ford, Byredo, Le Labo and Diptyque are a few of the brands that ignite the “soft life” olfactory adventure through the form of a candle. If you feel as if the candle’s life doesn’t last as long as you’d like, the beauty side of TikTok has upended a way to extend the moment: Candle warmer lamps.
Hypebae
This $33 USD Mascara Is the Key to Kim Kardashian’s Infamous XXL Lashes
Earlier in my makeup journey, the trend of getting your eyelashes to look like Kim Kardashian‘s was a “thing.” I made a mess of mine back then, but thanks to her makeup artist, we’ve now got the secret weapon Kim K uses on her lashes: mascara.
Hypebae
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Red Pockets From Your Favorite Brands
One of the biggest holidays of the year in Asian regions such as China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and more, Lunar New Year marks a special time spent with loved ones while preparing for a prosperous year. Also known as the Spring Festival, this year’s holiday celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac.
Hypebae
AURALEE Debuts Another New Balance Collab on the Runway
AURALEE’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection was all about coziness, from the fire ‘fits right down to the footwear. “The feel of hazily stepping out from a slumber and the sheltered snugness of home into the outside world protected and wrapped in comforting, enveloping layers of softness. A quiet sense of ease and well-being” reads the brand’s press release.
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton FW23 Mens' Collection Celebrates Never Growing Up
Carrying late designer Virgil Abloh‘s legacy forward, Louis Vuitton unveils a new chapter, presenting its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Tapping KidSuper founder Colm Dillane as the first to co-design an offering following Abloh’s passing. Rosalía opened the show with a host of electric Brazilian songs, instantly setting the tone. Rather than operating on a traditional runway, the mélange of clothing appears in the domestic sphere as the runway is segmented to mimic rooms in a home. Creating a coming of age narrative, models move through a hospital room, hinting a the beginning of life, migrating to a child and teenager’s safe spaces.
Hypebae
Facetasm Delivers a Midas Touch With FW23 "Stay Gold" Collection
Toyko-based brand Facetasm presents a whimsical Fall/Winter 2023 collection, “Stay Gold,” inspired by the 1983 classic film, The Outsiders. The Paris Fashion Week offering is carefully curated yet playful as a varied color palette and innovative tailoring deliver bold and truly unique ensembles. A rainbow ombre suit is comprised of a purple gradient blazer and vivid, eye-catching striped pants. The painterly violet hue pattern makes several appearances on double breasted coats and wide-legged trousers. Canadian tuxedos are made anew with shearling lining and zippers daring to separate the shoulders as well as the waist, boasting ultimate versatility. Motorcycle jackets feature the same construction providing a multitude of ways to wear the outerwear pieces. Elsewhere, hoodies exude high fashion with color blocked tassel detailing. Parachut pants are paired with inventive crop tops that are seemingly held together by scant buckles, presenting a sultry take on streetwear.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez’s Serves a Glamorous, Chocolate Eclair Wedding Updo
Jennifer Lopez knows how to unintentionally inspire the bridal community with her timeless hairstyles. Her flawless and slick updo worn to the premiere of her new movie Shotgun Wedding edified this theory. It makes sense that the star chose this style, as it is a movie centered around weddings and...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Shares First Pics of Baby Boy and Confirms His Official Name
After months of teasing, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed the name of her baby boy — formerly known as Wolf Webster. The star shared that the baby’s name is now Aire, as she posted a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram with the caption “AIRE.”. Friends and...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus and Shakira Enter New Era, Fueling Predicted Dating Trend
In the past week, Shakira and Miley Cyrus released singles expressing their talents and utter despise for their exes. The rollout signals a new era for both musicians, as Hypebae contributor Collette Grimes shared, “She’s in her era of peace and self-love,” — but with a side of petty. According to Bumble‘s sex and dating expert Dr. Caroline West, celebs aren’t the only ones experiencing this personal transformation.
Hypebae
Nike's Air Jordan 1 High OG Arrives in "Washed Pink"
Jordan Brand just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 women’s exclusive, and it does not disappoint. Reimagining the signature Air Jordan 1 High OG silhouette, the latest edition arrives in a delicate “Washed Pink” colorway. Seemingly taking cues from the men’s “Washed Heritage” silhouette which dropped earlier this month, the women’s iteration features a washed-out pink upper, complete with “Atmosphere”-tinted suede overlays. The color adorns the shoe’s mudguards, heel counters and lacing systems, spilling over into the Nike Swooshes.
Comments / 0