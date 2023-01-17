Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Rain on the radar for Saturday
Houston - Rain is expected in the Houston area on Saturday, but this weekend will end much better than it's starting, with a front pulling in drier air for Sunday. Sunshine and quiet weather lingers through Monday, but Tuesday strong to severe storm potential and heavy rainfall possibilities return. Chilly...
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
blackchronicle.com
Small plane crashes onto Grand Parkway in Houston, Texas
Details are restricted right now, however to this point, no accidents have been reported. Officials are at the moment diverting all eastbound visitors on SH 99 close to Tomball Stadium. Klein and Tomball hearth crews are on the scene aiding with the crash. KHOU 11 has a crew headed to...
Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas
Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
Why Seabrook should be your family's next Southeast Texas getaway
Come see what all the fuss is about.
Texas breweries are banking on the hop water trend outlasting Dry January
The new it-drink for when you're craving a hoppy hit without the alcohol.
Pilot uninjured in North Harris County plane crash, officials say
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area near Cypress Rosehill and Telge roads.
onscene.tv
Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
Sand Hills Express
How a serial killer used highways to help get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
How to spend the perfect day at Houston's largest urban park
Did you know it's nearly twice the size of New York City's Central Park?
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
KHOU 11 Houston anchor Lauren Talarico makes shift to daytime news
Talarico announced she also still anchor weekend morning newscasts for KHOU 11.
No. 1 team suffers shocking upset
The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2 people found dead in apartment in Texas after neighbor reported foul odor
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead in an apartment after a neighbor had reported a foul smell in Houston, Texas. Houston Police Department said, according to KTRK, that two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday. Officers were called out to an apartment complex near...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
