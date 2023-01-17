ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

WUPE

LOOK: You Could Star in a Big Massachusetts Theatre Production!

Besides being a Mobile Disc Jockey since 2004, I've always enjoyed helping out with the technical side for Theatre Productions. Whether it's sound or lighting design which both play a huge part in a show! For me it all started when I was only 15 back in 2011 when I operated the spotlight for Minerva Arts Center's Rocky Horror Picture Show.
ADAMS, MA
WUPE

The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom

You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
LENOX, MA
WUPE

Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater

An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month

In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Massachusetts?

Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Husky

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Husky, who is not actually a husky! He's a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Pittsfield Police Seeking Help In Locating Missing Teen

The Pittsfield Police Department on Monday shared via their Facebook page the following message to the city, asking for the public's help. The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 14 year old Sergio Ponce who has been reported missing. Sergio has been described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes (photo attached).
PITTSFIELD, MA
